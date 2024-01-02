Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Focus

Paris Olympics, Tyson Fury and cricket in America: the unmissable sporting events of 2024

A packed year of sport comes to a head in July with two major football finals and the Wimbledon men’s singles final all falling within the space of a few hours, writes Lawrence Ostlere

Tuesday 02 January 2024 10:40
Comments
<p>Stars of 2024: Novak Djokovic, Tyson Fury, Keely Hodgkinson and Jon Rahm</p>

Stars of 2024: Novak Djokovic, Tyson Fury, Keely Hodgkinson and Jon Rahm

(Getty/The Independent)

Six Nations 2 February–27 April

After a thrilling men’s World Cup, international rugby union returns with the Six Nations in February, March and April. It all kicks off with a mouthwatering contest on a Friday night in Paris between two wounded teams, France and Ireland, who both feel they should have won the World Cup. The Irish will be aiming to defend their crown as grand slam champions, and England’s women will try to do the same in a tournament that picks up the baton the weekend after the men’s championship finishes.

France star Antoine Dupont will miss the Six Nations to focus on the Olympic Games

(AFP via Getty)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in