Paris Olympics, Tyson Fury and cricket in America: the unmissable sporting events of 2024
A packed year of sport comes to a head in July with two major football finals and the Wimbledon men’s singles final all falling within the space of a few hours, writes Lawrence Ostlere
Six Nations 2 February–27 April
After a thrilling men’s World Cup, international rugby union returns with the Six Nations in February, March and April. It all kicks off with a mouthwatering contest on a Friday night in Paris between two wounded teams, France and Ireland, who both feel they should have won the World Cup. The Irish will be aiming to defend their crown as grand slam champions, and England’s women will try to do the same in a tournament that picks up the baton the weekend after the men’s championship finishes.
