Sport remembers John Motson – Thursday’s sporting social

The former BBC commentator died at the age of 77.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 23 February 2023 18:23
Football commentator John Motson has died at the age of 77 (Nick Potts/PA)
Football commentator John Motson has died at the age of 77 (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 23.

Football

Tributes poured in after the death of commentator John Motson.

Leah Williamson dedicated England’s Arnold Clark Cup win to the late mother of injured team-mate Beth Mead.

Gary Neville had his say on the Government’s White Paper on football governance.

Wrexham’s famous owners prepared to lace up their boots.

Happy birthday!

Cricket

Australia edge out India to reach Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was pleased to be back in Dublin.

