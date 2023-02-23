Sport remembers John Motson – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 23.

Football

Tributes poured in after the death of commentator John Motson.

Leah Williamson dedicated England’s Arnold Clark Cup win to the late mother of injured team-mate Beth Mead.

Gary Neville had his say on the Government’s White Paper on football governance.

Wrexham’s famous owners prepared to lace up their boots.

Happy birthday!

Cricket

Australia edge out India to reach Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was pleased to be back in Dublin.