In Pictures: Sport pays tribute to the Queen

The Queen was honoured at sporting events across the United Kingdom on Sunday.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 11 September 2022 20:57
Sale and Northampton players paid tribute to the Queen (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sale and Northampton players paid tribute to the Queen (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sport continued to pay tribute to the Queen at events on Sunday following her death at the age of 96.

While competitive football was postponed this weekend, many other sports went ahead in the United Kingdom, including Gallagher Premiership matches and the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster –  the world’s oldest Classic horse race.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how some of those sports paid their respects on Sunday.

Players, officials and spectators observed a minute’s silence ahead of the Gallagher Premiership match between Gloucester and Wasps at Kingsholm (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)
There was a tribute to the Queen on the big screen at the AJ Bell Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Players also wore black armbands during the final Test between England and South Africa at the Oval (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Mercedes driver George Russell (centre) observed a minute’s silence ahead of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Fellow British driver Lando Norris had a message of remembrance on the nose cone of his McLaren for the race (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Aston Martin did likewise on their car at Monza (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
As did Williams (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Ahead of the opening Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, trainers, jockeys and valets gathered in the parade ring to observe a two-minute silence before all in attendance were invited to sing the national anthem (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Jockeys were among those to pay their respects at Doncaster (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)
There was also a tribute to the Queen on the big screen at Doncaster Racecourse (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

