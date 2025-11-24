BBC announces major change to Sports Personality of the Year awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The ‘Team of the Year’ award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards will now be determined by a live public vote, the BBC has announced.

In recent years, only the main Sports Personality of the Year award has been chosen on the night from the seven award categories, but voting will now extend to the team prize.

Competition for the award is set to be fierce in a year where the Lionesses defended their European crown at Euro 2025, the Red Roses won the Rugby World Cup on home soil, Europe’s golfers won the Ryder Cup away from home, and the British and Irish Lions triumphed against Australia.

open image in gallery The Lionesses won Team of the Year in 2022 after lifting the Euros and defended their title at Euro 2025 ( Getty Images )

That’s without mentioning Liverpool’s Premier League title, Crystal Palace’s FA Cup success, Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League victory, and McLaren’s potential double in the F1 drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

“This year has been once again packed full of amazing sporting moments and stories. I'm glad it's not me having to pick who to vote for!’” said the director of BBC Sport Alex Kay-Jelski.

“We’ve seen drama, triumph and unforgettable moments on a global scale – and our homegrown stars, especially the women, have delivered like never before. I can’t wait to see who the public chooses to take home the win and celebrate another brilliant year.”

Wigan Warriors won Team of the Year in 2024 after winning the quadruple of World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders' Shield and Grand Final.

Before then, football teams won the award four years in a row, with Manchester City’s men in 2023, England’s women in 2022, England’s men in 2021 and Liverpool’s men in 2020.

The Red Roses won Team of the Year in 2014, the last time they won the Women’s Rugby World Cup, while the British and Irish Lions last won it in 2013 after their last Test series victory against Australia.

open image in gallery England's Red Roses won the World Cup at Twickenham ( Getty Images )

Europe’s Ryder Cup team last won the award in 2010 and after their victory at Celtic Manor - having missed out following 2012’s ‘Miracle in Medinah’ due to the Team GB’s success at the Olympics and Paralympics.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards will take place on Thursday 18 December at MediaCity, Salford. The shortlists and nominees will be announced in December.

