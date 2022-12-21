Jump to content

England’s Lionesses win Team of the Year at Sports Personality Awards

Beth Mead won Sports Personality of the Year while Sarina Wiegman won Coach of the Year to complete the hat-trick

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 21 December 2022 21:22
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

England’s Lionesses have been named Team of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards following their groundbreaking success at the European Championships this summer.

Sarina Wiegman’s side defeated Germany in a thrilling final in front of 87,000 at Wembley Stadium as England won their first major international title in 66 years.

In a momentous moment for women’s sport in the UK, England’s victory was also watched by a TV audience of 17 million in the UK, while the Lionesses were praised for using their platform to demand for equal access to sport for girls in schools.

Led by captain Leah Williamson, England finished the year by extending their unbeaten run under Wiegman to 26 games, sealing qualification for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and defeating the world champions United States in front of another sell-out crowd at Wembley.

Wiegman, who took over as England manager last September, also won the Coach of the Year award while forward Beth Mead won the main Sports Personality of the Year prize.

The Lionesses won the Team of the Year award ahead of England’s Red Roses, who were beaten in a thrilling Women’s Rugby World Cup final by hosts New Zealand. Under Simon Middleton, England won the Six Nations and had won 30 consecutive matches until they were edged out by the Black Fearns.

Comments

