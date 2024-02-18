To be fair to Mohamed ElShorbagy, it was my mistake. Purely by virtue of speaking to his younger brother Marwan first, when it came to asking about Mohamed’s further education, the question was posed as to whether he “also” studied at Bristol’s University of the West of England.

“[Marwan] studied there like me, you mean?” replies Mohamed sternly. “Everything he has done in his life, he followed me.”

Only after a moment’s pause does he burst into laughter. “I’m kidding,” he adds. The ruthlessness he has employed to great success in his career has fraternal limits.