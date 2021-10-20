Allan Saint-Maximin says goodbye to Steve Bruce – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 20.

Football

Respect for Steve Bruce after he left Newcastle.

Manchester City players showed their support for the fan attacked in Drongen.

The Wolves squad were taught CPR skills.

Gary Lineker was impressed by Leicester’s four-goal forward.

Daka did warn Spartak Moscow….

A late night watching basketball for Virgil van Dijk.

Bastian Schweinsteiger was supporting the Bulls.

Tennis

Johanna Konta welcomed hat weather.

A new school achievement for the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

Cricket

Ashes prep continued for James Anderson.

Virat Kohli enjoyed a family breakfast…

…KP enjoyed a family break…

… and Alex Hartley enjoyed a holiday.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

Life’s a beach for Red Bull.

Romain Grosjean released his autobiography.

Gymnastics

Max Whitlock and Beth Tweddle sent luck to the British artistic gymnastics team.

Darts

MvG’s pursuit of perfection continued.

Rugby Union

Happy 31st birthday to Jamie George.