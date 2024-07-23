Sir Steve Redgrave backing GB to top rowing medal table in Paris after Tokyo low

Support truly

Sir Steve Redgrave expects Team GB to top rowing’s medal table at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The five-time Olympic rowing champion believes Great Britain will banish the disappointment of Tokyo three years ago when there was no rowing gold for the first time since 1980.

Team GB claimed one silver and one bronze to finish 14th on the rowing table, a dismal return for a powerhouse of British Olympic sport with 65 medals won since Paris 1900.

British rowing great Sir Steve Redgrave believes Team GB will finish top of the sport’s medal table at the Paris Olympics (Rebecca Naden/PA) ( PA Archive )

“Losing Jurgen Grobler, who had been men’s chief coach for a long period of time, and Paul Thompson, the best women’s coach, before the Tokyo Games was huge,” said Redgrave.

“As an administration we got ourselves a little bit lost. We got so caught up with the politics of change and bringing that change in, which did need to happen.

“We had the quality of athletes and we should have won two gold medals. That would have been acceptable, but we didn’t.

“In that delay (due to Covid) the administration was talking about Paris, and those athletes missed their chance in Tokyo.”

Team GB are sending a 42-strong rowing squad to Paris 2024 with medal prospects littered throughout both male and female categories.

British rower Helen Glover is targeting a third Olympic gold medal at Paris 2024 (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mum of three Helen Glover will grab most of the headlines in her pursuit of a third Olympic title after winning women’s pair gold with Heather Stanning in 2012 and 2016.

Glover – who Redgrave describes as “outstanding” – is now part of the fours crew with Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten.

Emily Craig and Imogen Grant are big favourites in the lightweight women’s double sculls having remained unbeaten since Tokyo.

Much is also expected of Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George in the men’s pair, as well as women’s quad, men’s four and men’s eight crews.

Redgrave said: “I think we’ll be the top rowing nation in Paris. At the World Championships last year we got six gold medals and finished second on the medal table to the Netherlands (who also had six golds but more medals overall).

Great Britain’s Emily Craig and Imogen Grant have dominated the lightweight women’s double sculls since the Tokyo Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

“We’re quite a predictable sport as the tradition is that 80 per cent of world champions go on to become Olympic champions.

“I expect that to be a bit less in Paris, but we’ve got to knock the Netherlands off their perch.

“We’ve won gold in World Cup races this year in different boats to those at the World Championships last year.

“So that shows we’ve got other boats that are capable of being there or thereabouts.

“I think we’ll win more medals and probably more golds than the Netherlands.

“It’s not a straight shoot-out between us, but there’s no other country in the running to potentially win that amount of medals.”