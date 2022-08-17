Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins European Championships platform gold
Spendolini-Sirieix was one of Team England’s breakout stars at Birmingham 2022, landing two golds and a silver.
British diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix followed up her Commonwealth Games success by topping the podium in the 10m platform at the European Championships in Rome.
The 17-year-old, who is the daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix, won gold after a brilliant final dive and was in tears at the medal ceremony.
She scored 76.80 to overhaul Ukraine’s Sofiia Lyskun and finish with a total of 333.60 from her four dives.
Her compatriot Lois Toulson finished in sixth with a total of 295.70.
Spendolini-Sirieix was one of Team England’s breakout stars at Birmingham 2022, landing two golds and a silver.
She ensured a productive afternoon for Great Britain in the pool in Rome as Grace Reid and James Heatly claimed silver in the mixed synchro.
The pair, who won gold for Scotland in Birmingham, were beaten by Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel of Germany.
There was more success in the swimming pool as Ben Proud claimed a piece of history.
The 27-year-old won gold in the 50m freestyle to become the first man to win gold medals at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships within a year.
He finished just 0.02 seconds ahead of Italy’s Leonardo Deplano to win with a time of 21.58.
Compatriot Imogen Clark won bronze in the 50m breaststroke.
She finished behind Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte and Italy’s Benedetta Pilato with a time of 30.31.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.