Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins European Championships platform gold

Spendolini-Sirieix was one of Team England’s breakout stars at Birmingham 2022, landing two golds and a silver.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 17 August 2022 18:29
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won gold in Rome (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won gold in Rome (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
(AP)

British diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix followed up her Commonwealth Games success by topping the podium in the 10m platform at the European Championships in Rome.

The 17-year-old, who is the daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix, won gold after a brilliant final dive and was in tears at the medal ceremony.

She scored 76.80 to overhaul Ukraine’s Sofiia Lyskun and finish with a total of 333.60 from her four dives.

Her compatriot Lois Toulson finished in sixth with a total of 295.70.

Recommended

Spendolini-Sirieix was one of Team England’s breakout stars at Birmingham 2022, landing two golds and a silver.

She ensured a productive afternoon for Great Britain in the pool in Rome as Grace Reid and James Heatly claimed silver in the mixed synchro.

The pair, who won gold for Scotland in Birmingham, were beaten by Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel of Germany.

There was more success in the swimming pool as Ben Proud claimed a piece of history.

The 27-year-old won gold in the 50m freestyle to become the first man to win gold medals at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships within a year.

He finished just 0.02 seconds ahead of Italy’s Leonardo Deplano to win with a time of 21.58.

Recommended

Compatriot Imogen Clark won bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

She finished behind Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte and Italy’s Benedetta Pilato with a time of 30.31.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in