Carlos Alcaraz v Alex de Minaur start time and how to watch Australian Open quarter-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz faces Alex de Minaur in a blockbuster Australian Open quarter-final as the last home hope in the singles takes on the world No 1 amid extreme heat in Melbourne.

World No 1 Alcaraz continues his bid for a first Australian Open title, which would complete the grand slam, while De Minaur aims to finally break through his quarter-final curse.

The sixth seed De Minaur has reached six quarter-finals at the grand slams without reaching the semi-finals, including five over the last two seasons.

He will also have to overcome a 0-5 record against the Spaniard, including a tough defeat at the ATP Finals last season, as well as the extreme heat that is forecast in Melbourne.

De Minaur will be cheered on by the home crowd, however, as he dreams of becoming the first Australian man to win the Australian Open since Mark Edmondson in 1976.

Alcaraz v De Minaur start time

The match has been scheduled last on the Rod Laver Arena and will follow the women’s quarter-final between Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina, which will start from 8:00am GMT (UK time). Alcaraz and De Minaur could expect to take to court at around 10am GMT, which should avoid the worst of the heat on Tuesday.

Australian Open order of play

Day Ten - Tuesday 27 January

Rod Laver Arena

From 12:30 AM GMT

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Iva Jovic (USA) [29] Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] vs. Learner Tien (USA) [25]

From 8:00 AM GMT

Coco Gauff (USA) [3] vs. Elina Svitolina (UKR) [12] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs. Alex de Minaur (AUS) [6]

Alcaraz v De Minaur head-to-head

In five tour-level meetings, Alcaraz has five wins. The Spaniard won their last meeting at the ATP Finals in November, as he come from 3-5 down in the first-set tiebreak to win 7-6 (7-5) 7-2. Alcaraz has wins over De Minaur on indoor hard, outdoor clay and outdoor grass.

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.