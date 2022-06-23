Carlos Alcaraz live stream: How to watch Hurlingham match online today

Carlos Alcaraz gets his preparation for Wimbledon started with an exhibition match this afternoon at the Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic in London.

Alcaraz’s opponent is yet to be announced by the event organisers, but the World no. 7 will face French Open finalist Casper Ruud in a second match on Saturday. Alcaraz is the No. 5 seed at Wimbledon this year which will be the 19-year-old’s second outing at SW19. He lost in the second round on debut last year but has since reached two grand slam quarter-finals at the US and French Opens. The Spaniard lost to Germany’s Alexander Zverev in four sets at Roland Garros and will hope to progress further in the next major of the year.

Ruud is also in action at Hurlingham today and will face World no. 48 David Goffin. The 23-year-old became the first man from Norway to reach a grand slam final when he was beaten by Rafael Nadal in straight sets at the 2022 French Open and he will be hoping to at least match that performance on the grass courts of Wimbledon later this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

When is the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic?

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic takes place betwen 21st - 26th June 202 at Hurlingham Club in London and features present ATP players and former tennis stars, including Alcaraz, Ruud, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Alexei Popyrin, Hugo Gaston, David Goffin, Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

How can I watch?

The action will be live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website which can be accessed right here.

Who’s in action today?

World no. 7 Carlos Alcaraz takes to court this afternoon following a match between French Open finalist Casper Ruud and Beligum’s David Goffin with the action kicking off around 2:30pm GMT.