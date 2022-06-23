✕ Close Nadal and Djokovic make grass court return in Hurlingham

Preparation for Wimbledon continues at the Hurlingham Club this afternoon as French Open finalist Casper Ruud and the World no. 7 Carlos Alcaraz are in exhibition action at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

23-year-old Ruud was beaten by Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the French Open becoming the first man from Norway to reach a grand slam final and he will be hoping to go one better on the grass courts of Wimbledon in July. He’ll be facing Belgium’s David Goffin who has slowly been moving back up the rankings after slipping out of the top 50 last year. In 2022 he’s defeated 11th seed Hubert Hurkacz at the Italian Open and reached the third round of the French Open for the first time in three years but was forced to miss the start of the grass season due to an injury he sustained after losing to Hurkacz at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz will follow Ruud and Goffin’s match against an opponent yet to be confirmed before facing Ruud himself in a second exhibition on Saturday. The Spaniard lost in the second round on his Wimbledon debut last year, but has subsequently reached the quarter-finals at US Open and French Open giving the teenager belief that he has the skill to go further in grand slams.

“I have to improve for the next Grand Slam or next matches but I would say I’m not far away from reaching a semi-final or being able to win a Grand Slam… I would say I have the level, I have the confidence to win a Grand Slam or reach the semi-finals next time,” he said after his defeat to Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros.

Follow all the action from today’s Hurlingham Club schedule below: