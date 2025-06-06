Carlos Alcaraz v Lorenzo Musetti live: Scores and updates from French Open semi-final before Djokovic v Sinner
Alcaraz looks to return to the Roland Garros final before the blockbuster between Djokovic and Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz bids for a second consecutive French Open final but Lorenzo Musetti stands in the defending champion’s way on men’s semi-final day at Roland Garros, before a blockbuster between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.
Alcaraz, 22, played his best match of the tournament so far in dismissing Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals and has won his last five matches against the eighth seed Musetti, including two on clay this season. Musetti, 23, will be out for revenge after defeats to Alcaraz in the Monte Carlo final and Rome semi-final, as the Italian aims for a first grand slam final.
Later, Djokovic takes on World No 1 Sinner in the second of a mouthwatering pair of semi-final matches in Paris. Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest male grand slam champion in the Open era but Sinner has won the last two grand slam titles and has beaten Djokovic in their last three meetings.
What happened in the quarter-finals?
Lorenzo Musetti admitted he was “scared” of being disqualified from the French Open after accidentally kicking a ball at a line judge during this quarter-final win over Frances Tiafoe.
The Italian progressed to his first Roland Garros semi-final after beating Tiafoe in four sets. But the eighth seed had a fortunate escape and risked being defaulted from the tournament after he struck a line judge by volleying the ball with his foot.
Speaking after the match, Tiafoe said the lack of punishment for Musetti was “comical” and the Italian admitted he was “scared” of potentially being thrown out of the tournament.
Lorenzo Musetti escapes French Open disqualification after kicking ball at line judge
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tommy Paul 6-0 6-1 6-4 in just 94 minutes to return to the French Open semi-finals for the third year in a row and described how it felt to play the “perfect” tennis match by saying: “I could close my eyes and everything went in”.
Almost half of the total points won by Alcaraz were winners, with the Spaniard hitting 40 across the straight-sets win in what was his best display of the tournament so far.
He was interviewed by three-time French Open champion Mats Wilander, who asked Alcaraz how it felt to play the “perfect” match at Roland Garros. “I could close my eyes and everything went in. My feeling today was unbelievable,” Alcaraz told the crowd.
Carlos Alcaraz on ‘perfect’ match: ‘I could close my eyes and everything went in’
Preview: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti
Carlos Alcaraz looks to return to the French Open final when he faces Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti at Roland Garros.
Defending champion Alcaraz increased his winning run at the tournament to 12 matches with the “perfect” performance against Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.
The 22-year-old Spaniard won his first French Open title when he defeated Alexander Zverev and a blockbuster could await with Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic on the other side of the draw.
Musetti, the eighth seed, will be the underdog as he looks to reach his first grand slam final. The 23-year-old had a brush with some controversy during his quarter-final win over Frances Tiafoe after kicking a ball at a line judge.
This will be the third time Alcaraz and Musetti have met on the clay this season, with Alcaraz winning the Monte Carlo final and beating the Italian in the Rome semi-finals.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti start time: When is French Open semi-final?
French Open order of play - Friday 6 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 1:30pm BST
[2] Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti [8]
Not before 6pm BST
[1] Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic [6]
Good morning
It’s men’s semi-finals day at the French Open with two blockbuster matches to decide the line-up for this year’s showpiece at Roland Garros.
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz first takes on Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti, who is aiming to reach his first grand slam final at the age of 23. Alcaraz has been in brilliant form during the tournament but Musetti has the clay-court game to potentially upset the Spaniard.
Later, there’s a huge clash between Novak Djokovic and World No 1 Jannik Sinner. Djokovic is coming off an impressive win over Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals while Sinner has been in dominant form, having won the last two grand slams at the US Open and Australian Open.
