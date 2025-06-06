Alcaraz: 'Can't ask for a better performance than today'

Carlos Alcaraz bids for a second consecutive French Open final but Lorenzo Musetti stands in the defending champion’s way on men’s semi-final day at Roland Garros, before a blockbuster between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz, 22, played his best match of the tournament so far in dismissing Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals and has won his last five matches against the eighth seed Musetti, including two on clay this season. Musetti, 23, will be out for revenge after defeats to Alcaraz in the Monte Carlo final and Rome semi-final, as the Italian aims for a first grand slam final.

Later, Djokovic takes on World No 1 Sinner in the second of a mouthwatering pair of semi-final matches in Paris. Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest male grand slam champion in the Open era but Sinner has won the last two grand slam titles and has beaten Djokovic in their last three meetings.

Follow live updates and scores from the French Open below