Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner live: Scores and updates from blockbuster French Open final
Young rivals Alcaraz and Sinner clash in their first grand slam final after winning the last five major titles between them
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet in a mouthwatering French Open final as the two best players in the world contest for a grand slam title for the first time.
After years of dominance led by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the men’s game has entered a new era with Alcaraz, 22, and Sinner, 23, winning the last five grand slam titles between them. In what is their 12th meeting of an electric, burgeoning rivalry, this is the first occasion Alcaraz and Sinner have competed a major final and it’s unlikely to be the last.
World No 1 Sinner, who defeated Djokovic in a thrilling semi-final, is through to his first French Open final and is on a run of 20 consecutive wins at the grand slams. But defending Roland Garros champion Alcaraz has had the upper hand in their recent clashes, winning four in a row, as well as their two previous matches over best-of-five sets.
It’s set to be a blockbuster of a final, which hopefully will not be as affected by the conditions as yesterday’s final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. The American Gauff triumphed over three gripping, error-strewn sets to win her first French Open, with World No 1 Sabalenka criticising her own “terrible” performance afterwards.
Novak Djokovic sees the end as Jannik Sinner underlines reality of French Open defeat
Jannik Sinner halted Novak Djokovic’s bid of a 25th grand slam title in a gripping three-set win to advance to the French Open final for the first time. Sinner marched into a dominant lead but had to save three set points in the third before winning the match on a tiebreak 6-4 7-5 7-6 (7-3).
It was his fourth consecutive win over Djokovic, who said: “I think mentally he deserved big credit for hanging in there in the tough moments when the whole stadium was cheering. It was set points down, and he managed to find some really good shots. He showed why he's No 1 in the world.”
Historic final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz
Today’s French Open final will also be the first grand slam final played between two men born in the 2000s, as Novak Djokovic, who was beaten in straight sets by the World No 1 Sinner in Friday’s semi-final, left the stage for the young rivals to fill.
“Definitely great for tennis, both of them,” Djokovic said. “I think their rivalry is something that our sport needs, no doubt. I’m sure that we’re going to see them lifting the big trophies quite often.”
By comparison, there has only been one grand slam final played between two men born in the 1990s, which was between Dominic Thiem - who has now retired - and Alexander Zverev at the 2020 US Open five years ago.
Preview: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz
As Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz now prepare to battle for the French Open title, in their first grand slam final, it is clear that their rivalry has evolved into a generational one. While both players will hope to enjoy the moment of facing each other for one of the sport’s biggest prizes, there is also now much more at stake.
On Sunday, Alcaraz, 22, will bid for his second consecutive Roland Garros title and fifth grand slam.
Sinner, 23, has the chance to win a third consecutive major, as well as a fourth overall and first outside the hard-court tournaments.
The Carlos Alcaraz problem Jannik Sinner faces in mouthwatering French Open final
When is Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz?
The French Open men’s final will be played from 2pm BST (3pm local time) on Sunday 8 June. Though, by the time the pre-match ceremony is concluded, Sinner and Alcaraz will take to court at around 2:15pm.
French Open order of play - Sunday 8 June
From 10am BST
Women’s doubles final
Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic
From 2pm BST
Men’s singles final
[1] Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]
