Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner live: Scores and updates from blockbuster French Open final
Young rivals Alcaraz and Sinner clash in their first grand slam final after winning the last five major titles between them
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet in a mouthwatering French Open final as the two best players in the world contest for a grand slam title for the first time.
After years of dominance led by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the men’s game has entered a new era with Alcaraz, 22, and Sinner, 23, winning the last five grand slam titles between them. In what is their 12th meeting of an electric, burgeoning rivalry, this is the first occasion Alcaraz and Sinner have competed in a major final and it’s unlikely to be the last.
World No 1 Sinner, who defeated Djokovic in a thrilling semi-final, is through to his maiden French Open final and is on a run of 20 consecutive wins at the grand slams. But defending Roland Garros champion Alcaraz has had the upper hand in their recent clashes, winning four in a row, as well as their two previous matches over best-of-five sets.
It’s set to be a blockbuster of a final, which hopefully will not be as affected by the conditions as yesterday’s final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. The American Gauff triumphed over three gripping, error-strewn sets to win her first French Open, with World No 1 Sabalenka criticising her own “terrible” performance afterwards.
Follow live updates and scores from the French Open final below
Jannik Sinner 0-0 Carlos Alcaraz
Towels retrieved and safely stowed at the back of the court, it’s time for action at Roland Garros. Jannik Sinner has the balls - off we go!
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz wins the toss and elects to receive. This is the first men’s grand slam final to feature two players born in the 2000s - the next generation are very much here.
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz
Our two combatants are together in the tunnel, each working through a few shuffles and shuttles to warm the legs. It’s a slightly surreal scene, in truth, the pair a little like insects trapped under a glass as they buzz about.
Carlos Alcaraz is first to be released, striding out purposefully on to a court as he bids to defend his title. A maiden Roland-Garros final, meanwhile, for Jannik Sinner - back from a ban and back to his best, can the Italian conquer clay for the first time?
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz
The wind has just started to really get up at Roland Garros, a still morning giving way to a few gusts. Jamie Braidwood, our man in Paris, has safely navigated his way into Philippe-Chatrier, and thinks it might even be more blowy than yesterday - don’t tell Aryna Sabalenka...
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: What's at stake in French Open final?
If Carlos Alcaraz wins, he can:
- Win his fifth grand slam title and his second at the French Open, the most with his two Wimbledon titles
- Move into a tie for third, with Iga Swiatek, for most grand slam finals won without a first defeat (5). Roger Federer (7) has the record
- Move level with grand slam titles with Rafael Nadal at the age of 22, one behind the record (6) held by Bjorn Borg.
- Become the youngest man to defend the French Open title since Rafael Nadal won four in a row between 2005 and 2008.
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: What's at stake in French Open final?
If Jannik Sinner wins, he can:
- Win his fourth grand slam title, moving level with Alcaraz into a tie for second among active players behind Novak Djokovic (24)
- Win his first grand slam title not on a clay-court tournament, and his third at the four grand slam events
- Become the second youngest man, at 23, to win three consecutive grand slam events, behind Pete Sampras
- Become the third youngest man to start the season by winning the Australian Open and French Open, after Jim Courier and Mats Wilander
- Become the first Italian to win the French Open singles title since Adriano Panatta in 1976
'Rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz cannot be compared to big three'
Jannik Sinner was asked whether his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz could eventually compete with the ‘big three’ of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as one of the greatest in tennis history, but the World No 1 said it was too soon to compare.
“Oh, it takes time. It takes time to compare us with the big three or big four, no? I think only time can tell. For sure, from my point of view, he's a player who makes me a better player. He push me to the limit. We try to understand where we have to improve for the next times I play against him.
“ believe that tennis or every sport needs rivalries, no? This could be potentially one of these, but there are amazing players coming up. There can be so many different and other players join or one drops. You never know. So this question, I cannot really answer. I think we cannot compare me and Carlos with the big three.”
Carlos Alcaraz's route to French Open
Carlos Alcaraz’s path to the French Open final has featured more ups and downs than Jannik Sinner’s route, with the No 2 seed dropping sets to Fabian Marozsan and Damir Dzumhur in the opening week.
Overall, he has spent 14 hours and 37 minutes on court, to Sinner’s 12 hours 51 minutes. But Alcaraz cruised past the injured Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals and then his semi-final with Lorenzo Musetti ended early when the Italian retired injured at the beginning of the fourth.
Carlos Alcaraz [2]
First round: Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-4 6-2
Second round: Fabian Marozsan 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2
Third round: Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-4
Fourth round: Ben Shelton 7-6 6-3 4-6 6-4
Quarter-final: Tommy Paul 6-0 6-1 6-4
Semi-final: Lorenzo Musetti 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-0 2-0 ret.
Jannik Sinner's route to French Open
Jannik Sinner is yet to drop a set in the French Open and has won a series of one-sided matches on his route to the final, including in the third round when he dropped just three games against Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka.
He was pushed by Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, saving three set points when the 24-time grand slam champion was pushing for a fourth set, but showed immense resilience to save them.
Djokovic said after the semi-final: “It's good not to get a bagel or breadstick from Sinner here tonight. He's been giving those quite a bit this tournament.”
Jannik Sinner [1]
First round: Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 6-3 7-5
Second round: Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-0 6-4
Third round: Jiri Lehecka 6-0 6-1 6-2
Fourth round: Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-3 6-4
Quarter-final: Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0
Semi-final: Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 7-6 (7-3)
Why Alcaraz raises his level against Sinner: 'I have to play 10 out of 10'
So what makes Alcaraz so different to everyone else? While Alcaraz has played an excellent clay-court season, establishing a 21-1 record while winning titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and reaching the Roland Garros final, the Spaniard has often lacked the consistency Sinner has shown.
While the No 1 was serving his doping suspension, Alcaraz was in disarray and looked lost without Sinner to play against. But the presence of Sinner, on tour and across the net, raises Alcaraz’s level.
“If I don’t play at my best, 10 out of 10, it’s going to be impossible to beat him,” Alcaraz said after his straight-sets win over Sinner in the Rome final. “That’s why I’m more focused when I’m playing against him, or I feel a little bit different when I’m going to face him than other players. He has that aura. When you’re seeing him at the other side of the net, it’s kind of different.”
