Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner start time: When is French Open final?

Alcaraz and Sinner will contest their first grand slam final when they meet for the Roland Garros crown

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 06 June 2025 21:55 BST
Comments
Alcaraz: 'Sinner or Djokovic - I’m ready for either'

Jannik Sinner will play Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final on Sunday, with the sport’s two young rivals contesting a grand slam title for the first time.

Defending champion Alcaraz, 21, will bid for a second French Open and fifth grand slam but will have to end World No 1 Sinner’s winning streak over five sets.

The 23-year-old Italian, who defeated Novak Djokovic in straight-sets in the semi-finals, has won 20 matches in a row at the grand slams and will search for his third consecutive grand slam title in his first Roland Garros final.

World No 2 Alcaraz has beaten Sinner in their last three matches in a row, including last month’s Italian Open final in Rome. The Spaniard reached the final when Lorenzo Musetti retired injured in the semis.

Here’s everything you need to know

Recommended

When is Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz?

The French Open men’s final will be played from 2pm BST (3pm local time) on Sunday 8 June.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

The French Open final will be Alcaraz and Sinner’s 12th career meeting, and the first in a grand slam final. Alcaraz leads the overall head-to-head 7-4, including three wins in a row against the Italian, including in the Rome final last month.

2025: Italian Open, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2024: China Open, final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2024: Roland Garros, semi-final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2024: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2023: China Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets

2023: Miami Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2022: US Open, quarter-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2022: Umag, final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins in three sets

2022: Wimbledon, round of 16, grass - Sinner wins in four sets

2021: Paris Masters, round of 32, indoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in