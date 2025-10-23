Alexander Bublik calls Valentin Vacherot’s Shanghai title a ‘failure’ by ATP players

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World No 16 Alexander Bublik has said Valentin Vacherot’s surprise run to the Shanghai Masters title was a collective failure for the rest of ATP Tour and a missed opportunity to win a big tournament in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Vacherot became the lowest-ranked Masters champion of all time when the World No 204 went from being an alternate to qualifying to winning his first ATP Tour title, where the 26-year-old Monegasque defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final.

“If he’s able to win a Masters, that’s our fault. All of us, we failed,” Bublik told Tennis TV. “We didn’t get ready enough for the Masters. That’s all of us, in a way. He cracked, how many top-20 players? Two top-10? He won a Masters. On the other side there’s Arthur (Rinderknech) killing everyone, so I guess it’s question to us.”

open image in gallery Vacherot defeated his cousin to become the lowest-ranked Masters champion of all time ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Bublik was beaten by Vacherot in the second-round of the Shanghai Masters ( Getty Images )

Vacherot defeated Bublik in the second round on his way to beating five seeded players in a row, including Holger Rune in the quarter-finals and Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, while Rinderknech - who began the week ranked 54th - also knocked out a string of top players including Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev.

Between them, Sinner and Alcaraz have won the last eight grand slam titles but both players were missing from the final round of the Masters event. Sinner’s third-round retirement against Tallon Griekspoor due to severe cramps and Alcaraz’s withdrawal before the tournament due to an ankle injury opened the door to the rest of the draw - although many players also struggled in the extreme heat and humidity in Shanghai.

“Why are we in Shanghai at the end of the season? Half of us have won a lot of titles, half of us maybe won a couple of Slams, Masters, and we were not able to stop those two guys? That’s the question to us,” said Bublik, who is at a career-high of 16 in the world after winning four titles this season. “The level once Carlos and Jannik are not there... This is what’s happening.”