Alexander Zverev was heckled over domestic abuse allegations as he prepared to give his runners-up speech after losing the Australian Open final to Jannik Sinner.

The German, 27, lost in straight-sets to World No 1 Sinner and remains without a major after a third grand slam final defeat.

He was in tears at the end of the 6-3 7-6 6-3 loss to Sinner and as he stepped up to receive his runners-up trophy a spectator from the crowd yelled: “Australia believes Olya and Brenda.”

Zverev was forced to pause his speech as the spectator repeatedly shouted towards him, before the fan was ejected from the Rod Laver Arena.

The World No 2 has faced domestic abuse allegations from two former partners in recent years. Zverev has repeatedly denied the allegations.

In June last year, Zverev’s lawyers said he had agreed to a settlement after the mother of his child, Brenda Patea, accused him of physical abuse, with a German court closing the case.

In January 2023, the ATP closed an investigation into domestic abuse allegations made by another ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova. The ATP cited insufficient evidence as they closed the investigation.

Zverev was asked about the heckler in his post-match press conference.

"I believe there are no more accusations. There haven’t been for, what, nine months now,” he said.

open image in gallery Zverev’s speech was interrupted ( Getty Images )

"I think I’ve done everything I can and I’m not about to open that subject again."

An emotional Zverev cried into Sinner’s shoulder before the trophy presentation and told the crowd “I’m just not good enough – it is as simple as that” in his runner’s-up speech.

Zverev appeared more upbeat afterwards and stated that he would not give up on winning a first grand slam title, although the German did not shy away from the reality that there is a gulf between himself and Sinner.

“It’s very difficult to give an on-court speech after you lose a grand slam final,” Zverev later said. “I’m doing everything I can. I’m working as hard as I ever did. I think I’m doing all the right things off-court.

“I think I’m practising the right things but I lost in straight sets today. I mean, those are facts. I don’t want to end my career as the best player of all time to never win a grand slam. I’ll keep doing everything I can to lift one of those trophies.”