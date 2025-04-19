Alexander Zverev heckled again at Munich Open over domestic abuse allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Zverev was heckled by a spectator during his Munich Open quarter-final and the top seed asked the chair umpire to eject the individual who alluded to domestic abuse allegations against the German.

Zverev, playing Tallon Griekspoor, was heckled while serving at 5-5 in the second set when the supporter yelled: "Let's go, you... wifebeater!"

Zverev did not react at first, composing himself while several other spectators jeered the heckler. He won the game but during the changeover spoke to chair umpire Fergus Murphy.

"Fergus, please kick him out," Zverev said.

Organisers confirmed the spectator was removed from the stands.

"Unfortunately ,there are always one or two idiots in the stadium. That is no problem," Zverev later told reporters.

Zverev was also heckled before making his runners-up speech at the Australian Open in January.

In June last year, Zverev's lawyers said he had agreed a settlement after the mother of his child, Brenda Patea, accused him of physical abuse and a German court closed the case.

In January 2023, the ATP closed an investigation into domestic abuse allegations made by another ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova. The ATP cited insufficient evidence as they closed the investigation.

Zverev has repeatedly denied the allegations.

He eventually beat Griekspoor 6-7(6) 7-6(3) 6-4 in a match lasting over three hours, avenging his loss to the Dutchman at Indian Wells last month.

"I don't even care if it was a roller-coaster ride, I won." Zverev said.

"The crowd carried me to victory. I was already mentally exhausted, but they cheered me on in the decisive phase."