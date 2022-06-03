Alexander Zverev has been forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal after the German rolled his ankle and had to leave the court on a wheelchair.

With the match heading for a tie-break after three pulsating hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Zverev went over his right ankle and was left screaming in agony after what looked to be a horrendous injury. Zverev returned to the court to shake hands with Nadal and the umpire as he retired from the match.

