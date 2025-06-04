Alexander Zverev swallows a fly before Novak Djokovic swats him aside in Paris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic swatted aside Alexander Zverev to become the oldest French Open semi-finalist in 57 years.

The 38-year-old was trailing Zverev by a set when the German accidentally swallowed a fly.

Zverev, who lost in last year’s final to Carlos Alcaraz despite leading two sets to one, promptly choked again as Djokovic won 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Djokovic was buzzing after stretching his winning run at Roland Garros to 22 matches – he was last beaten here in 2022 by Rafael Nadal.

Since then he claimed the title in 2023, pulled out injured before his quarter-final last year and took Olympic gold in August.

Djokovic dropped serve in the first game, but Zverev did not manage another break for the rest of the three-hour 17-minute contest, the defining moment of which came in the fourth set when the Serbian won an incredible 41-shot rally to stave off a break point.

And if Djokovic is going to win a record 25th grand-slam title in Paris, he is going to have to do it the hard way.

Having accounted for Zverev, the third seed, he faces number one Jannik Sinner in the last four and, if he wins that, he will most likely meet second seed Alcaraz in Sunday’s final.

It would be an unprecedented one, two, three at a men’s grand slam and replicate Steffi Graf’s feat when she won the women’s French Open title in 1999.

Djokovic took match point at the fifth attempt thanks the last of many drop shots.

He said: “My way of playing is based on running but at my age it’s not so easy to run so much. I tried to impose my rhythm with one or two drop shots. Tonight is one of those reasons why I still keep playing.

“I was obviously tense to finish off the match and I think he just was playing consistent from the back of the court in the last game, not making errors and making me work.

“Obviously beating one of the best players in the world on the biggest stages is something that I definitely work for, and I still push myself on a daily basis at this age because of these kind of matches and these kind of experiences.

“It’s a proven kind of testament to myself, and to others, that I can still play on the highest level.”