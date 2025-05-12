Alexander Zverev backs Novak Djokovic to become ‘dangerous’ again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic's tennis prowess is beyond question says World No 2 Alexander Zverev, who has backed the Serb to return to his devastating best if he wants to.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner has endured a sharp dip in form during the clay-court season and turns 38 three days before the French Open - the same age Rafael Nadal opted to hang up the racket.

Djokovic’s preparations for Roland Garros have been far from ideal, with opening losses at ATP Masters tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid last month.

After skipping the ongoing Italian Open without giving a reason, Djokovic will make one final attempt to rediscover his rhythm at next week's Geneva Open after accepting a wildcard and Zverev warned against writing off his friend completely.

"Maybe he didn't play up to his standard or his liking, but who does sometimes? If you're a top guy and you're not winning the tournament, you always go home a little bit upset," Zverev said.

"I believe once he finds his game, he's still one of the most dangerous players in the world."

World No 6 Djokovic, who is chasing his 100th tour-level title, has struggled to assert his dominance after winning three out of the four Grand Slams in 2023.

However, he stepped up his game at the Paris Olympics last year to win gold, outclassing four-times major champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic opted out of the Italian Open without giving a reason ( AP )

"There's no question about his ability at all," said Zverev, who advanced to this year's Australian Open final after Djokovic retired injured midway through their clash.

"It's more whether he still wants to put in the work. That's a question to him. His tennis ability is above everyone else's."

Second seed Zverev, who beat Lithuanian qualifier Vilius Gaubas 6-4, 6-0 in Rome on Sunday, meets Frenchman Arthur Fils next in the third round.

Reuters