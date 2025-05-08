When is French Open draw? Projected seeds, wildcards and qualifiers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The French Open returns at Roland Garros in what appears to one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory in Paris.

Jannik Sinner’s return following a three-month doping ban is the talk of the men’s draw, with the top of the sport in disarray in the absence of the World No 1.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek will be bidding for a fourth French Open title in a row but is badly out of form. She has not won a title since last year’s victory.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, resumes his bid for a 25th grand slam title at the scene of his last title at the Paris Olympics last summer.

In terms of the British players, Jack Draper comes into the French Open firmly placed in the top-10 and could be a contender after reaching the Madrid final.

When is the French Open draw?

The French Open main draw will be conducted on Thursday 22 May, commencing at 1pm BST.

Men’s and women’s singles qualifying will commence on Monday 19 May, concluding on Friday 23 May. The qualifying draw will be made on Sunday 18 May.

French Open projected seedings

Seedings for the French Open are based on the top 32 in the ATP and WTA rankings, released at the start of the week of the main draw. The projected seedings are subject to change, and will only be finalised after the Italian Open.

Women’s rankings - before Italian Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek (Pol)

3. Coco Gauff (USA)

4. Jessica Pegula (USA)

5. Jasmine Paolini (Ita)

6. Madison Keys (USA)

7. Mirra Andreeva

8. Qinwen Zheng (Chn)

9. Emma Navarro (USA)

10. Paula Badosa (Spa)

11. Diana Shnaider

12. Elena Rybakina (Kaz)

13. Karolina Muchova (Cze)

14. Elina Svitolina (Ukr)

15. Daria Kasatkina (Aus)

16. Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

17. Amanda Anisimova (USA)

18. Jelena Ostapenko (Lat)

19. Donna Vekic (Cro)

20. Ekaterina Alexandrova

21. Liudmila Samsonova

22. Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra)

23. Clara Tauson (Den)

24. Elise Mertens (Bel)

25. Magdalena Frech (Pol)

26. Leylah Fernandez (Can)

27. Marta Kostyuk (Ukr)

28. Anna Kalinskaya

29. Yulia Putintseva (Kaz)

30. Linda Noskova (Cze)

31. Sofia Kenin (USA)

32. Magda Linette (Pol)

** Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal and Jodie Burrage will enter the draw as unseeded players

Men’s rankings - before Italian Open

1. Jannik Sinner (Ita)

2. Alexander Zverev (Ger)

3. Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)

4. Taylor Fritz (USA)

5. Jack Draper (GBR)

6. Novak Djokovic (Ser)

7. Casper Ruud (Nor)

8. Alex de Minaur (Aus)

9. Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)

10. Holger Rune (Den)

11. Daniil Medvedev

12. Tommy Paul (USA)

13. Ben Shelton (USA)

14. Arthur Fils (Fra)

15. Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

16. Frances Tiafoe (USA)

17. Andrey Rublev

18. Francisco Cerundolo (Arg)

19. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)

20. Tomas Machac (Cze)

21. Jakub Mensik (Cze)

22. Ugo Humbert (Fra)

23. Sebastian Korda (USA)

24. Karen Khachanov

25. Alexei Popyrin (Aus)

26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa)

27. Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can)

28. Denis Shapovalov (Can)

29. Brandon Nakashima (USA)

30. Matteo Berrettini (Ita)

31. Hubert Hurkacz (Pol)

32. Alex Michelsen (USA)

** Jacob Fearnley and Cameron Norrie will enter the main draw as unseeded players.

French Open wildcards

Wildcards for the 2025 tournament have yet to be announced and are usually revealed the week before qualifying begins.

When does the French Open start?

The French Open main draw for men’s and women’s singles begins on Sunday 25 May. Women’s semi-final day is Thursday 5 June, with the women’s final played on Saturday 7 June. Men’s semi-final day is Friday 6 June and the men’s final will be played on Sunday 8 June.

French Open 2025 schedule

Sunday 25 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round

Monday 26 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round

Tuesday 27 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round

Wednesday 28 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles second round

Thursday 29 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles second round

Friday 30 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles third round

Saturday 31 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles third round

Sunday 1 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Monday 2 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Tuesday 3 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Wednesday 4 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Thursday 5 June

From 11am BST, mixed doubles final, women’s singles semi-finals

Friday 6 June

From 1:30pm BST, men’s singles semi-finals

Saturday 7 June

From 10am BST, junior singles and doubles finals

From 10am BST, final of the wheelchair tennis

From 3pm BST, women’s singles final and men’s doubles final

Sunday 8 June

From 10am BST, women’s doubles final

From 2pm BST, men’s singles final

Is the French Open on TV?

In the UK, the French Open will be shown live on TNT Sports and Discovery+.