When is French Open draw? Projected seeds, wildcards and qualifiers
Jannik Sinner is set to return as the number one seed after serving his three-month doping ban
The French Open returns at Roland Garros in what appears to one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory in Paris.
Jannik Sinner’s return following a three-month doping ban is the talk of the men’s draw, with the top of the sport in disarray in the absence of the World No 1.
On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek will be bidding for a fourth French Open title in a row but is badly out of form. She has not won a title since last year’s victory.
Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, resumes his bid for a 25th grand slam title at the scene of his last title at the Paris Olympics last summer.
In terms of the British players, Jack Draper comes into the French Open firmly placed in the top-10 and could be a contender after reaching the Madrid final.
When is the French Open draw?
The French Open main draw will be conducted on Thursday 22 May, commencing at 1pm BST.
Men’s and women’s singles qualifying will commence on Monday 19 May, concluding on Friday 23 May. The qualifying draw will be made on Sunday 18 May.
French Open projected seedings
Seedings for the French Open are based on the top 32 in the ATP and WTA rankings, released at the start of the week of the main draw. The projected seedings are subject to change, and will only be finalised after the Italian Open.
Women’s rankings - before Italian Open
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek (Pol)
3. Coco Gauff (USA)
4. Jessica Pegula (USA)
5. Jasmine Paolini (Ita)
6. Madison Keys (USA)
7. Mirra Andreeva
8. Qinwen Zheng (Chn)
9. Emma Navarro (USA)
10. Paula Badosa (Spa)
11. Diana Shnaider
12. Elena Rybakina (Kaz)
13. Karolina Muchova (Cze)
14. Elina Svitolina (Ukr)
15. Daria Kasatkina (Aus)
16. Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)
17. Amanda Anisimova (USA)
18. Jelena Ostapenko (Lat)
19. Donna Vekic (Cro)
20. Ekaterina Alexandrova
21. Liudmila Samsonova
22. Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra)
23. Clara Tauson (Den)
24. Elise Mertens (Bel)
25. Magdalena Frech (Pol)
26. Leylah Fernandez (Can)
27. Marta Kostyuk (Ukr)
28. Anna Kalinskaya
29. Yulia Putintseva (Kaz)
30. Linda Noskova (Cze)
31. Sofia Kenin (USA)
32. Magda Linette (Pol)
** Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal and Jodie Burrage will enter the draw as unseeded players
Men’s rankings - before Italian Open
1. Jannik Sinner (Ita)
2. Alexander Zverev (Ger)
3. Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)
4. Taylor Fritz (USA)
5. Jack Draper (GBR)
6. Novak Djokovic (Ser)
7. Casper Ruud (Nor)
8. Alex de Minaur (Aus)
9. Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)
10. Holger Rune (Den)
11. Daniil Medvedev
12. Tommy Paul (USA)
13. Ben Shelton (USA)
14. Arthur Fils (Fra)
15. Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)
16. Frances Tiafoe (USA)
17. Andrey Rublev
18. Francisco Cerundolo (Arg)
19. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)
20. Tomas Machac (Cze)
21. Jakub Mensik (Cze)
22. Ugo Humbert (Fra)
23. Sebastian Korda (USA)
24. Karen Khachanov
25. Alexei Popyrin (Aus)
26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa)
27. Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can)
28. Denis Shapovalov (Can)
29. Brandon Nakashima (USA)
30. Matteo Berrettini (Ita)
31. Hubert Hurkacz (Pol)
32. Alex Michelsen (USA)
** Jacob Fearnley and Cameron Norrie will enter the main draw as unseeded players.
French Open wildcards
Wildcards for the 2025 tournament have yet to be announced and are usually revealed the week before qualifying begins.
When does the French Open start?
The French Open main draw for men’s and women’s singles begins on Sunday 25 May. Women’s semi-final day is Thursday 5 June, with the women’s final played on Saturday 7 June. Men’s semi-final day is Friday 6 June and the men’s final will be played on Sunday 8 June.
French Open 2025 schedule
Sunday 25 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round
Monday 26 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round
Tuesday 27 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round
Wednesday 28 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles second round
Thursday 29 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles second round
Friday 30 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles third round
Saturday 31 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles third round
Sunday 1 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles fourth round
Monday 2 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles fourth round
Tuesday 3 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
Wednesday 4 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
Thursday 5 June
From 11am BST, mixed doubles final, women’s singles semi-finals
Friday 6 June
From 1:30pm BST, men’s singles semi-finals
Saturday 7 June
From 10am BST, junior singles and doubles finals
From 10am BST, final of the wheelchair tennis
From 3pm BST, women’s singles final and men’s doubles final
Sunday 8 June
From 10am BST, women’s doubles final
From 2pm BST, men’s singles final
Is the French Open on TV?
In the UK, the French Open will be shown live on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments