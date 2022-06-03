Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured in fall
The German third seed fell at the end of the second set and left the court in a wheelchair.
Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the French Open after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire injured.
In distressing scenes, German third seed Zverev fell and injured himself at the end of the second set, yelling in pain as Nadal rushed around the net to help.
Zverev was helped to his feet but taken off the court in a wheelchair for treatment.
He re-emerged on crutches to inform the umpire that he could not continue.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.