Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid streak ends at 10 after doubles final defeat

The pair were targeting an 11th consecutive wheelchair doubles title.

Andy Sims
Saturday 09 July 2022 14:42
Alfie Hewett, left, and Gordon Reid lost the wheelchair final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Alfie Hewett, left, and Gordon Reid lost the wheelchair final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid’s bid for an 11th consecutive wheelchair doubles grand slam title was ended by Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda at Wimbledon.

The top-seeded British duo were beaten 6-3 6-1 by the second seeds in the final on Court Three.

Hewett and Reid had not lost a slam final together since Wimbledon in 2019.

Their reign was brought to a disappointing end when Hewett double-faulted on match point.

Recommended

Hewett faces top seed Kunieda of Japan in the singles final on Sunday, having beaten Argentinian Fernandez in the semi-final late on Friday night.

Hewett said: “We can’t take anything away from these guys, they’ve been desperate to beat us for some time now.

“Yesterday was a massive day for myself, an incredible day that I’ll always remember, so today was challenging to go again. But we’ll be back next year.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in