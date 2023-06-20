When is Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur? Start time at Queen’s
Everything you need to know ahead of the first round match
Andy Murray begins his pursuit of a sixth Queen’s Club crown as he faces Alex de Minaur.
The Australian is seeded seventh in a strong field for the prestigious grass court event.
But he faces a resurgent Murray, fresh off the back of a Nottingham triumph and now ready to test himself at an elevated level of competition.
With Wimbledon fast approaching, the encounter shuld offer both players a good gauge of their readiness for the third major of the year.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur?
The first round match between Andy Murray and Alex de Minaur is third on the centre court schedule at the Queen’s Club on Tuesday 20 June. Play begins at 12 noon BST - meaning Murray and De Minaur could be on court at about 2.30pm. There is some morning rain forecast, though, which could disrupt play.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:
Tuesday, 20 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Wednesday, 21 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Thursday, 22 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Friday, 23 June
12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Saturday, 24 June
13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 25 June
13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Who are the top singles seeds?
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Holger Rune
3. Taylor Fritz
4. Frances Tiafoe
5. Cameron Norrie
6. Lorenzo Musetti
7. Alex de Minaur
8. Francisco Cerundolo
