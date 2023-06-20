Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When is Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur? Start time at Queen’s

Everything you need to know ahead of the first round match

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 20 June 2023 07:43
Comments
<p>Andy Murray takes on Alex de Minaur in London </p>

Andy Murray takes on Alex de Minaur in London

(Getty Images)

Andy Murray begins his pursuit of a sixth Queen’s Club crown as he faces Alex de Minaur.

The Australian is seeded seventh in a strong field for the prestigious grass court event.

But he faces a resurgent Murray, fresh off the back of a Nottingham triumph and now ready to test himself at an elevated level of competition.

With Wimbledon fast approaching, the encounter shuld offer both players a good gauge of their readiness for the third major of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Recommended

When is Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur?

The first round match between Andy Murray and Alex de Minaur is third on the centre court schedule at the Queen’s Club on Tuesday 20 June. Play begins at 12 noon BST - meaning Murray and De Minaur could be on court at about 2.30pm. There is some morning rain forecast, though, which could disrupt play.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Tuesday, 20 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 21 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Thursday, 22 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Friday, 23 June

12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Saturday, 24 June

13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 25 June

13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Who are the top singles seeds?

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Holger Rune

3. Taylor Fritz

4. Frances Tiafoe

5. Cameron Norrie

6. Lorenzo Musetti

Recommended

7. Alex de Minaur

8. Francisco Cerundolo

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in