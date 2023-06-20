✕ Close Andy Murray gets Father’s Day surprise after Nottingham victory

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray begins his Queen’s campaign against Alex de Minaur as the former British No 1 continues his Wimbledon preparations and looks to extend his winning run on grass.

Murray is a five-time winner at Queen’s and arrives at the tournament in resurgent form following titles at Surbiton and Nottingham. The 36-year-old wants to secure a seeded ranking ahead of Wimbledon but faces a significant step-up in class against the Australian seventh seed De Minaur, who has won all three of their previous meetings.

It’s set to be Murray’s toughest challenge on the grass so far this season, and a physical test as well as he enters the opening round of Queen’s on the back of 10 matches in 14 days.

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune get their grass-court campaigns underway after Cameron Norrie, the British No 1, got off to a winning start against Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.

Follow live scores and updates from Queen’s as Andy Murray faces Alex de Minaur.