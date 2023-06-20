Queen’s 2023 LIVE: Tennis scores and updates as Andy Murray faces Alex de Minaur
Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune are also in action as the opening round at Queen’s Club continues
Andy Murray begins his Queen’s campaign against Alex de Minaur as the former British No 1 continues his Wimbledon preparations and looks to extend his winning run on grass.
Murray is a five-time winner at Queen’s and arrives at the tournament in resurgent form following titles at Surbiton and Nottingham. The 36-year-old wants to secure a seeded ranking ahead of Wimbledon but faces a significant step-up in class against the Australian seventh seed De Minaur, who has won all three of their previous meetings.
It’s set to be Murray’s toughest challenge on the grass so far this season, and a physical test as well as he enters the opening round of Queen’s on the back of 10 matches in 14 days.
Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune get their grass-court campaigns underway after Cameron Norrie, the British No 1, got off to a winning start against Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.
Follow live scores and updates from Queen’s as Andy Murray faces Alex de Minaur.
Holger Rune vs. Maxime Cressy: 4-5
An ace and missed backhand from Cressy leads to 30-0 on Rune’s serve.
A good serve from Rune and another backhand winner from Cressy has us at 40-15.
Rune uses a drop shot and plays a little cat and mouse game with Cressy giving the game to Rune.
Cressy serves for the set at 5-3 after only twenty-nine minutes.
Classic Cressy as we have 15-30 after a bomb of a first serve and two straight double faults. Rune has a big opportunity here to get back in this set.
Cressy doesn’t stop firing as he has his third straight double fault. Rune has two break points.
Cressy sees a volley go right into the net and after a really poor game from Cressy we are back on serve.
Holger Rune vs. Maxime Cressy: 2-5
Rune who seems to be trying to get through this game quickly puts together three good service points and is back at 40-0.
A great backhand cross from Cressy and we have 40-15. His first great groundstroke winner of the match.
Rune responds with an Ace and we have 4-2. 4 Aces from Cressy and 3 from Rune so far.
Two good serves from Cressy which sees his Ace total move to 5 and we have 30-0
Cressy continues to use a first serve as his second and sees success. A quick hold for Cressy as it’s now 5-2 Cressy.
Holger Rune vs. Maxime Cressy: 1-4
After storming out to a comfortable 40-0 lead Cressy come back with two good points... 40-30 on Rune’s serve.
A bad shank from Rune after a short return from Cressy and we have another deuce.
A good return from Cressy off the second serve and missed approach shot from Rune. We have our first break point of the match!
Cressy pushes back a good Rune serve but once again Rune fires an unforced error. Break Cressy!
15-15…a Cressy double fault and missed Rune return.
A good return from Cressy off the second serve and missed approach shot from Rune. We have our first break point of the match!
Cressy pushes back a good Rune serve but once again Rune fires an unforced error. Break Cressy!
15-15…a Cressy double fault and missed Rune return.
Three more good serves and quick points sees Cressy in control of this first set.
The Dane isn’t looking any more comfortable on grass and there is room for worry
Holger Rune vs. Maxime Cressy: 1-2
Good ground ground strokes from Rune in his first serving game and he leads 30-0.
Rune follows up this up with an ace and has three game points. Rune forces the forehand error from Cressy and we are back on the Americans serve.
15-30 as Rune fires back two straight serves at Cressy which he can’t return.
The American follows this up with two of his patented serve-and-volley’s and we have 40-30.
Third time is not the charm for Cressy as his volley goes into the net... Deuce.
Two good serves from Cressy and he holds a game that might have him feeling a bit nervous... onto Rune’s serve.
Holger Rune vs. Maxime Cressy: 0-1
Here we go.... The 1.98m Cressy starts the match off on serve and begins with an ace and subsequent double fault.
Two more aces from 30-15 and Cressy holds comfortably.
Holger Rune vs. Maxime Cressy
Queen’s second seed and world no. 6 Holger Rune faces off against big American Maxime Cressy as the tournament’s first centre court match of the day.
While on paper the match appears to be in Rune’s favor the young Dane has no ATP tour level wins on grass and Cressy’s traditional serve-and-volley style suits the grass well.
The match will be a great test for Rune and should be a good predictor to see if Rune will find any success at his second-ever Wimbledon in a few weeks’ time.
BBC iPLAYER will start its coverage of Queen’s from 13:00 BST onwards so those who want to watch the first of hour of this clash will have to head to Amazon Prime Tennis.
Look forward to a great match ahead!
Queens Day 2: Star-studded lineup of Alcaraz, Rune, and Sir Andy Murray set to take on centre court
British summer has arrived and brought with it the beautiful British grass season. As always, Queen’s kicks us off which leads into Wimbledon in just a couple weeks time.
Day 1 of Queen’s saw three British men take the courts with two coming out victorious. Cameron Norrie and Ryan Peniston prevailed over Miomir Kecmanovic and Ugo Humbert respectively, with Dan Evans not able to overcome American Sebastian Korda.
Today features two more Brits at Queen’s with Sir Andy Murray returning and Liam Broady set to face off against Adrian Mannarinno within the hour.
Queen’s is the first grass test of the season for many of this year’s current top 10 as Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune the tournament’s top two seeds play back-to-back on centre court.
Queen’s Order of Play
Centre Court
(from 12 noon BST)
Maxime Cressy vs Holger Rune (2)
followed by....
Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Arthur Fils
Alex de Minaur (7) vs Andy Murray
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Taylor Fritz (3)
