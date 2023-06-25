(Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz faces Alex De Minaur in the final at Queen’s Championship on Sunday. The tournament has been blessed with some scorching weather across the week and fans will see the world No.2 now attempt to win his first-ever ATP trophy on grass, following wins over ArthurRinderknech, JiriLehecka, GrigorDimitrov in the quarters and Sebastian Korda in the semis.

In his way is Australian star De Minaur, ranked No18, with one minor win on grass to his name from 2021. More recently and more impressively, he won the Mexican Open in February, his first title at the ATP500 level. Along the way there he beat Holger Rune and Tommy Paul to triumph, while he again beat Rune in the semis here at Queen’s on Saturday.

Now comes a big test for both as they attempt to lay down their grass-court credentials ahead of Wimbledon. Follow the final at Queen’s live below: