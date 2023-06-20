Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray arrives at Queen’s in excellent form but faces a tough opener against Alex de Minaur.

The former British number one secured a second title of the grass-court summer in Nottingham summer, and heads to one of his favourite events full of confidence.

Murray is a five-time winner in west London and will harbour hopes of a deep run.

But De Minaur, seeded seventh, represents a difficult first round foe, with the atheletic Australia looking to bounce back from an early French Open exit.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur?

The first round match between Andy Murray and Alex de Minaur is third on the centre court schedule at the Queen’s Club on Tuesday 20 June. Play begins at 12 noon BST - meaning Murray and De Minaur could be on court at about 2.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online. Their schedule for the week is as follows:

Tuesday, 20 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 21 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Thursday, 22 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Friday, 23 June

12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Saturday, 24 June

13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 25 June

13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Who are the top singles seeds?

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Holger Rune

3. Taylor Fritz

4. Frances Tiafoe

5. Cameron Norrie

6. Lorenzo Musetti

7. Alex de Minaur

8. Francisco Cerundolo