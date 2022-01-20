Andy Murray hinted this could be his final Australian Open unless he proves to himself that he can compete at the highest level this season.

Murray fell to a disappointing straight-sets defeat by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round at Melbourne Park on Thursday, and the Scot cut a dejected figure in his post-match press conference.

The 34-year-old overcame career-threatening injury over the past three years to make his first appearance at the Australian Open since 2019, when he had left the tournament in tears announcing he was likely to retire. But he suggested he will only return to Melbourne if he feels he can go deep into the second week.

“I mean, yeah,” Murray responded when asked whether he would like to be back next year. “But not if I do what I did tonight too often this season. This is a really important year for me for a number of reasons and I want to perform well in the big events. For me, tonight is not good enough in that respect.

“Making second rounds of slams is not something I find particularly motivating. I want to be doing better than that. It depends on how I get on this year results wise and how I perform in the big events. I’m really, really disappointed. Very frustrated. A tough loss for me that’s for sure.”