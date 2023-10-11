Jump to content

Andy Murray to withdraw from next week’s Japan Open through injury

It is understood Murray plans to be back in time to play at the Swiss Indoors in Basel later this month.

Andy Sims
Wednesday 11 October 2023 14:11
Andy Murray will not participate in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Andy Murray will withdraw from next week’s Japan Open in Tokyo through injury.

The Scot is ending his Asian swing early after winning just one of his four matches and suffering a 6-3 6-2 first-round loss to Roman Safiullin in Shanghai last week.

The PA news agency understands Murray plans to be back in time to play at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, beginning on October 23.

Murray will then compete at the Paris Masters and he is likely to play at the Moselle Open in Metz in November.

The two-time Wimbledon champion could also be involved at the Davis Cup finals in late November if selected by Great Britain captain Leon Smith.

Murray is bidding to improve his world ranking – currently 39 – in order to be seeded at the Australian Open next year.

