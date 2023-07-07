Who’s who in Andy Murray’s family?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray is back in action at Wimbledon this year, making this the 15th time he has participated in the celebrated tennis championship since making his debut in 2005 as a raw 18-year-old talent.

The Scot has gone on to achieve great things in the game, becoming world number one, winning Wimbledon twice in 2013 and 2016 as well as the US Open in 2012 and taking home gold medals at both the London and Rio Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016 over the course of a storied career.

Now 36, Murray is gradually coming to the end of his time on the court but will doubtless continue to be an outspoken ambassador for British sport on the world stage for many years to come.

FOLLOW LIVE - Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas updates and latest scores

He is clearly not ready to hang up his racket just yet, however, and resumes his second-round battle with Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday after mounting a stunning comeback the previous evening before an 11pm curfew stopped play.

Almost as familiar a sight as Murray himself at SW19 over the years has been his close-knit family, from his wife Kim Sears to his mother Judy Murray and his brother and fellow professional Jamie Murray.

Here’s a guide to who’s who in the Murray clan.

Kim Sears

Sir Andy first met his future wife Kim Sears – now 35, the daughter of player-turned-coach Nigel Sears – in 2005 at a party for the US Open.

While still teenagers, the pair managed to keep their relationship quiet until Murray won the SAP Open in San Jose, California, the following year, deating Andy Roddick, among others, en route to a final in which he got the better of Leyton Hewitt, blowing the couple’s cover when he leapt into the crowd in triumph to embrace her.

“I went away with him thinking it’s fine because he’s never going to win so I’ll be back in time for school on Monday and then he did!” she later said, according to Hello! magazine.

Kim Sears (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

Kim was still at school at the time and the situation was not without its difficulties: “I remember saying to my mum, you’ve got to call in and tell them I’ve got the winter vomiting virus and I won’t be in, but then it was on the front cover of the paper so I was busted.”

The couple announced their engagement in November 2014 and they were subsequently married at Dunblane Cathedral on 11 April 2015.

They now have four young children together – Sophia, Edie, Teddie and Lola – and, until last year, lived in Oxshott, Surrey, before relocating to nearby Leatherhead.

Judy Murray

One of Sir Andy’s proudest supporters is his mother Judy, 63, herself a highly experienced tennis coach.

The daughter of footballer Roy Erskine, who played for Hibernian, Stirling Albion and Cowdenbeath in the 1950s, Judy grew up to be a promising tennis prospect herself but abandoned her ambitions to turn professional in the 1970s.

Judy Murray (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

Enrolling in the University of Edinburgh instead and graduating in French and Business Studies, she married William Murray, a regional manager for a chain of newsagents, in 1980, with whom she had two sons, Andy and Jamie, before the couple separated in 1998 and divorced in 2005.

In addition to her activities as a coach under the auspices of the Lawn Tennis Association, Ms Murray was awarded an OBE in 2017 and has become something of a celebrity in the wake of her son’s success, appearing on reality TV shows such as The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special, Celebrity Masterchef and Strictly Come Dancing – not entirely successfully, it has to be said.

Jamie Murray

Sir Andy’s older brother Jamie, 37, is also a familiar figure at Wimbledon, albeit as a specialist in doubles, in which discipline he is a seven-time Grand Slam champion.

Five of these triumphs were in mixed-doubles with partners Jelena Jankovic (Wimbledon 2007), Martina Hingis (Wimbledon and the US Open in 2017) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands (consecutive US Open titles in 2018 and 2019).

Jamie Murray with doubles partner Venus Williams in 2022 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

His men’s doubles wins were both achieved with Bruno Soares, the duo securing both the Australian Open and US Open in 2016.

Born in Glasgow, both Jamie and Andy Murray attended Dunblane Primary School and were present but unhurt during the notorious massacre that took place their in 1996.

Following their parents’ separation, both boys lived with their father but received expert tennis coaching from Judy.

Like Sir Andy, Jamie also loves football and supports Hibs, one of the club’s their grandfather had played for.

He began dating Colombian student Alejandra Gutierrez in 2009 and the pair married a year later in Scotland, with his younger brother serving as best man, a favour he would return four years later.