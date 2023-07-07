✕ Close Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play on day 3 at Wimbledon

Andy Murray will have to resume his Wimbledon match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday after the 36-year-old produced a stunning comeback under the lights on Centre Court before the contest was suspended due to the 11pm curfew.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was staring at an early elimination as an inspired Tsitsipas took the opening set on a tiebreak, but Murray roared back to win the crucial second-set decider.

With the momentum behind him, Murray broke the fifth seed early in the third and stood with three set points after finding a solid level behind his serve.

Despite slipping on set point and appearing to injure his groin, Murray was able to take the lead in the match as Tsitsipas fired long in what was a frenzied atmosphere under the lights.

The curfew was called at the end of the third set and Murray will resume on Friday afternoon with the 36-year-old just needing to win one more set to reach the third round. Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.