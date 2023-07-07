Jump to content

Liveupdated1688703905

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas suspended after rousing comeback

Andy Murray leads Stefanos Tsitsipas by two sets to one after the second-round match at Wimbledon was suspended due to the 11pm curfew

Jamie Braidwood
at Wimbledon
,Jack Rathborn,Alex Pattle
Friday 07 July 2023 05:25
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play on day 3 at Wimbledon

Loading....

Andy Murray will have to resume his Wimbledon match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday after the 36-year-old produced a stunning comeback under the lights on Centre Court before the contest was suspended due to the 11pm curfew.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was staring at an early elimination as an inspired Tsitsipas took the opening set on a tiebreak, but Murray roared back to win the crucial second-set decider.

With the momentum behind him, Murray broke the fifth seed early in the third and stood with three set points after finding a solid level behind his serve.

Despite slipping on set point and appearing to injure his groin, Murray was able to take the lead in the match as Tsitsipas fired long in what was a frenzied atmosphere under the lights.

The curfew was called at the end of the third set and Murray will resume on Friday afternoon with the 36-year-old just needing to win one more set to reach the third round. Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.

1688682011

Andy Murray thrills in latest epic, but this time there’s a twist

When looking down upon Centre Court, it is easy to construe the surface as some unearthly plain, to see the players who glide across it as some otherworldly beings. But truthfully, these are just people, and this is (glance over your shoulder, whisper it to a trusted friend) just grass.

In that same vein, Sir Andy Murray is merely a man. His faults prove that, even if his feats belie it. His clanging metal hip is a manmade accessory, not an astral invention. His brain ponders the ideal timing of a forehand and what awaits for dinner, not the bewildering basis of human existence and its place in the cosmos. Murray, like us, is human, no matter how many miracles he conjures on court. That is the reality.

Yet on the fourth night of Wimbledon, reality flickered in front of the Centre Court crowd and fizzled into something else altogether. This addictive, augmented reality read: ‘Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.’

By Alex Pattle on Centre Court

Jamie Braidwood6 July 2023 23:20
1688682890

Wimbledon 2023

We’ll be back again tomorrow for the conclusion to Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Make sure you’re with us!

Jamie Braidwood6 July 2023 23:34
1688682791

Why is there a Wimbledon curfew?

Wimbledon’s curfew came into play on Thursday night when Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ second-round match was suspended after three thrilling sets.

Here’s why it wasn’t able to continue.

Jamie Braidwood6 July 2023 23:33
1688681278

What a fighter. Andy Murray just had Centre Court in his spell for two hours there. What an atmosphere, what a night. Let’s just hope it gets the conclusion it deserves.

Jamie Braidwood6 July 2023 23:07
1688680832

Ah, confirmation.

Murray will be the second match of the day on Centre Court tomorrow, and won’t play before 3pm.

So that leaves the order of play looking like this:

Centre Court - 13:30 start

1. Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Muller

Not before 15:00

2. Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas T/F 6-7 7-6 6-4

3. Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic

4. Stan Wawrinka vs Novak Djokovic

Jamie Braidwood6 July 2023 23:00
1688680557

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

What a reception Murray gets as he heads off Centre Court... it’s not done yet, but what a comeback that was.

Don’t want to dampen the mood, but that groin has to be a big worry. That sound Murray made as he went down was awful...

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood6 July 2023 22:55
1688679759

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

What unbelievable drama... simply incredible. Murray roars back from a set down to lead Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-1... and we will have to come back tomorrow to finish the contest. Murray will only need to win one set to reach the third round.

Jamie Braidwood6 July 2023 22:42
1688679642

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

They are stopping the match after the third set and before the 11pm curfew! We are done for the night!

Jamie Braidwood6 July 2023 22:40
1688679538

SET Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

TSITSIPAS GOES LONG TSITSIPAS GOES LONG!

“LET’S GOOO!” Murray roars! What an unbelievable turnaround! Murray leads!

But there is real concern about his groin after that awful slip!

Jamie Braidwood6 July 2023 22:38
1688679475

*Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 5-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Oh no.... Murray is down and lets out an awful cry! What’s happened here? He slips and is grimacing in agony, holding his groin!

Murray is back up... he can’t take a timeout... 40-30...

Jamie Braidwood6 July 2023 22:37

