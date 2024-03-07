Andy Murray returns to winning form with victory over David Goffin

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray produced an accomplished display to beat David Goffin in straight sets and progress to the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Murray had won his previous seven meetings with the Belgian, but entered this clash in poor form and revealed last week it was likely he would end his decorated tennis career this summer.

The three-time grand-slam champion appeared rejuvenated following his announcement in Dubai and put in one of his best displays of the year to claim a routine 6-3 6-2 victory, which sets up a last-64 clash with Andrey Rublev.

In a nip-and-tuck first set, Murray had to be patient after a break point in Goffin’s opening service game was held before he was able to strike when 4-3 up.

Murray claimed his first break of the match in the eighth game and sent down two aces to seal a 34-minute opener where he won the final 10 points.

The momentum was with the British number four now and a double-fault by Goffin handed him an early advantage in the second set.

World number 61 Murray continued to ask questions of Goffin’s serve and a second break arrived to put him on the verge of a place in the last-64, which was sealed with an ace.

Compatriot Jack Draper suffered disappointment as he lost in three sets to Chris O’Connell in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.

British prospect Draper had defeated Murray on his way to the last 16 of the tournament in 2023 but lost six games in a row in the final set to go down 1-6 6-3 6-2 to his Australian opponent.

It continued a frustrating period for Draper, who made the semi-finals of the Mexican Open last week but had to retire during his last-four clash with eventual champion Alex de Minaur.

Draper initially showed no ill-effects after he had battled food poisoning in Acapulco and eventually edged a lengthy fourth game to go 3-1 up before he saved a number of break points to consolidate his advantage.

Another break followed to allow the world number 37 to take the opener 6-1 but he sent down two double faults at the start of the second to hand O’Connell the initiative.

The Aussie did not look back and forced a decider, which started with Draper saving four break points before he broke to go 2-0 up.

Draper ran out of gas though, with world number 66 O’Connell booking a second-round meeting with Alexander Zverev.