Andy Murray reveals Paris Olympics hopes amid retirement hints

Andy Murray has revealed he wants to play at another Olympic Games before he retires.

The 36-year-old hinted on Monday that he is entering the “last few months” of his career.

Murray is the only men’s player to win two Olympic singles gold medals, following success in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016, and he wants to play in Paris this summer.

"Hopefully I can get the chance to compete at another one," Murray told the Today Programme.

Murray has dropped several clues about the impending end of his career this season, including at the Australian Open at the start of the year.

Murray said after his first-round defeat to Tomas Martin Etcheverry that he may have played his final match at the tournament and may not be back next year.

But he also vowed that he “won’t quit” after losing his opening four matches of 2024.

Murray has long said that he has an “idea” of when he would like to call time on his career, but he may not announce what he is going to do in advance.

"When the time is right I will probably say something before I play my last match and my last tournament," Murray said.

Andy Murray has won two Olympic gold medals (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

"Whether I say anything months ahead of the time I don’t know.

"There’s no right way of finishing your career and everyone is different so what might be the right way for [Roger] Federer might not be the right way for [Rafael] Nadal, might not be the right way for [Novak] Djokovic.

Murray claimed a morale-boosting win over Denis Shapovalov in Dubai in MOnday and now takes on Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the second round.