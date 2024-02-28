Andy Murray v Ugo Humbert LIVE: Dubai tennis score and latest updates

Andy Murray celebrates in Dubai after victory over Denis Shapovalov (AP)

Andy Murray is back on court against Ugo Humbert at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships.

Following a morale-boosting win over Denis Shapovalov in three sets on Monday, Murray had a day’s rest, with Humbert beating countryman Gael Monfils to advance on Tuesday.

After the match, the three-time grand slam champion admitted he might be playing his “last few months” of professional tennis, with a potential retirement at Wimbledon this year in play.

After last week’s marathon match defeat in the last 16 of the Qatar Open to youngster Jakub Mensik, Murray is aiming for his first back-to-back wins of 2024.

The match will follow Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Cazaux and the winner will feature in the quarter-finals against either Hubert Hurkacz or Christopher O’Connell. While last year’s champion, Daniil Medvedev, remains the favourite. Follow all the action from ATP Dubai below: