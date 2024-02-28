Andy Murray v Ugo Humbert LIVE: Dubai tennis score and latest updates
The 36-year-old Briton is looking to claim back-to-back wins for the first time in 2024 after knocking out Denis Shapovalov in the first round
Andy Murray is back on court against Ugo Humbert at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships.
Following a morale-boosting win over Denis Shapovalov in three sets on Monday, Murray had a day’s rest, with Humbert beating countryman Gael Monfils to advance on Tuesday.
After the match, the three-time grand slam champion admitted he might be playing his “last few months” of professional tennis, with a potential retirement at Wimbledon this year in play.
After last week’s marathon match defeat in the last 16 of the Qatar Open to youngster Jakub Mensik, Murray is aiming for his first back-to-back wins of 2024.
The match will follow Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Cazaux and the winner will feature in the quarter-finals against either Hubert Hurkacz or Christopher O’Connell. While last year’s champion, Daniil Medvedev, remains the favourite. Follow all the action from ATP Dubai below:
Jack Draper avenges Australian Open defeat with Mexican win over Tommy Paul
Jack Draper avenged his Australian Open defeat to Tommy Paul to book a place in the last 16 of the Mexican Open.
The British No 3 raced through the first set against the seventh seed, winning 6-0 in just over half an hour. But the American, who beat Draper in the second round in Melbourne after losing their two previous meetings, proved stiffer proposition in the second set.
Games remained on serve until Draper cashed in on his second break point to win 6-4.
Dan Evans could not capitalise on a fast start as he went down 6-2 5-7 6-7 to world No 17 Ben Shelton. The British No 2 won the first set 6-2, but dropped the second as the American converted his first break point of the match to claim the set.
Andy Murray drops retirement hint with ‘last few months’ comment after Dubai win
Andy Murray has admitted that he may be playing his “last few months” of professional tennis as the 36-year-old continues to hint at a possible retirement.
Speculation over Murray’s future has swirled since a first-round defeat at the Australian Open in January, with the Scot suggesting after the event that he may have made his final appearance in Melbourne.
The 36-year-old has struggled for top form since, but was back closer to his best in an impressive first round win over Denis Shapovalov at the Dubai Open on Monday.
Murray dug deep to battle back and secure a 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-3 over the Canadian, setting up a second round encounter with either Gael Monfils or Ugo Humbert.
What time is Andy Murray v Ugo Humbert? How to watch Dubai Open match online and on TV
Andy Murray will look to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in 2024 when he takes on Ugo Humbert in the last-16 of the Dubai Open on Wednesday.
Murray has struggled for form so far in 2024 but battled past former top-10 player Denis Shapovalov in the first round at the start of the week.
After the match, the three-time Grand Slam champion conceded he may be playing his “last few months” of professional tennis, with his retirement from the sport looming large.
The Scot will have his work cut out for him in the last 16 as he takes on world no. 18 Humbert, although he has won his two previous encounters against the Frenchman, who beat fellow countryman Gael Monfils to reach this stage.
