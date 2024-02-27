Andy Murray suggests retirement is near after Dubai win: ‘Harder to compete’

Andy Murray hinted he was heading into the “last few months” of his tennis career after battling from a set down to beat Denis Shapovalov in Dubai to secure his second win of 2024.

The three-time grand slam champion has been forced to fend off retirement talk following a string of first-round defeats and looked set for another early exit when Shapovalov, a former top 10 player, took the opening set.

Murray produced a trademark gutsy display to edge a second, before keeping his composure to break twice in the decider and secure a win.

“It obviously gets harder and harder the older you get to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh,” he said after the victory.

“I probably don’t have too long left, but I’ll do as best as I can these last few months.”