Liveupdated1681133609

Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur LIVE: Monte Carlo Masters score and updates

Andy Murray starts his clay court season at the Monte Carlo Masters against Australian star Alex de Minaur

Kieran Jackson
Monday 10 April 2023 14:33
Andy Murray Denied Toilet Break During Five-Set Marathon

Andy Murray begins his clay court swing and Monte Carlo Masters campaign against Alex de Minaur on Monday, after the opening round began on Sunday.

Murray was last seen on the hard courts of Miami when he lost to Dusan Lajovic in the first round, going down in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

De Minaur has a 2-0 record in matches against the Scot, winning in Zhuhai outdoors and last year’s Laver Cup indoors.

Earlier on Monday, British No 1 Cameron Norrie lost in straight-sets to Francisco Cerundolo but Jack Draper came through his match against Sebastian Baez.

Follow Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur live on The Independent

1681133495

Cameron Norris lost in the first round in Monte Carlo

A disappointing day for the British No 1 in Monte Carlo - he lost in straight sets, 6-3 6-4, to Argentine player Francisco Cerundolo.

Jack Draper did win, though, beating Sebastian Baez 6-3 7-5 on Court des Princes!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson10 April 2023 14:31
1681133095

Murray set to take to court in Monte Carlo in 10 minutes

With Matteo Berrettini having seen off the challenge of Maxime Cressy on Court Rainier III, Murray should be on court in around 10 minutes!

Now all British eyes will be on Murray in the principality...

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson10 April 2023 14:24
1681132854

Andy Murray begins his clay court swing at the Monte Carlo Masters!

Andy Murray begins his clay court swing and Monte Carlo Masters campaign against Alex de Minaur on Monday, after the opening round began on Sunday.

Murray was last seen on the hard courts of Miami when he lost to Dusan Lajovic in the first round, going down in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

De Minaur has a 2-0 record in matches against the Scot, winning in Zhuhai outdoors and last year’s Laver Cup indoors.

Murray is set to take to court at around 2:30pm (BST).

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson10 April 2023 14:20

