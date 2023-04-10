Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur LIVE: Monte Carlo Masters score and updates

✕ Close Andy Murray Denied Toilet Break During Five-Set Marathon

Andy Murray begins his clay court swing and Monte Carlo Masters campaign against Alex de Minaur on Monday, after the opening round began on Sunday.

Murray was last seen on the hard courts of Miami when he lost to Dusan Lajovic in the first round, going down in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

De Minaur has a 2-0 record in matches against the Scot, winning in Zhuhai outdoors and last year’s Laver Cup indoors.

Earlier on Monday, British No 1 Cameron Norrie lost in straight-sets to Francisco Cerundolo but Jack Draper came through his match against Sebastian Baez.

Follow Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur live on The Independent