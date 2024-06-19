Andy Murray gives update after injury scare casts doubt over final Wimbledon

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray admits he doesn’t know at this stage if he will play at his final Wimbledon after being forced to retire from his match at Queen’s on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old was withdrew from his second-round match after just five games at Queen’s against Jordan Thompson, due to a back injury.

Speaking in his press conference at Queen’s, Murray stated he will get a scan on his back tomorrow, adding that he has been “struggling with his back for quite a while” and had no co-ordination in his right leg out on court.

Murray, Britain’s greatest tennis player in the Open Era, stated before Queen’s that he is set to end his 20-year professional career this summer, either after Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics, and was penciled in to partner older brother Jamie in the doubles at the All England Club - the first time the pair would have combined at a Grand Slam tournament.

Murray has been plagued by fitness and injury issues since injuring his back, while world No 1 in 2017.

Murray won his first tour-level match in nearly three months on Tuesday, victorious in three sets against Alexei Popyrin after one hour and 51 minutes, and he showed no clear signs of discomfort afterwards.

Yet it was a different matter 24 hours later and Murray’s pain was clear from the first point, when he did not even attempt to move into position for a routine backhand after a Thompson return.

Murray did miraculously hold serve in the third game, but he was unable to chase down drop-shots with his usual speed and he also looked extremely precarious moving from side to side.

A retirement seemed inevitable and it came with Thompson leading 4-1 in the first set.