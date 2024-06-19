Andy Murray a major doubt for final Wimbledon after retiring at Queen’s

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club on Wednesday, plunging his participation at his final Wimbledon Championships in doubt.

The 37-year-old was hobbling throughout the warm-up and it was clear from the start, when he could barely move from the baseline after serving, that the five-time champion was not in any condition to compete with Australian opponent Jordan Thompson.

After three games he took a medical timeout, with a physio working on metal right hip, and Murray valiantly continued to play on until the change-of-ends after the fifth game.

However, this latest setback puts the next few weeks on the grass into some doubt. Murray was set to play an exhibition event in Hurlingham next week before Wimbledon starts on 1 July.

The three-time Grand Slam champion stated before this tournament that he is set to end his 20-year professional career this summer, either after Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics, and is set to partner older brother Jamie in the doubles at SW19 - the first time the pair would have combined at a Grand Slam tournament.

Murray won his first tour-level match in nearly three months on Tuesday, coming through in three sets against Alexei Popyrin after one hour and 51 minutes, and showed no clear signs of discomfort afterwards and spoke positively about his performance to the media.

Yet it was a different matter 24 hours later, with Murray unable to chase down drop-shots with his usual speed and he also looked extremely precarious moving from side-to-side.

He did miraculously hold serve, before the inevitable came at 4-1 down in the first-set and he shook hands with Thompson.

Murray waved to the crowd after the match, signalling his goodbye to a tournament he has won five times.

“Never the way you want to go through, especially against a great champion like Andy,” said Thompson.

Murray was also set to play the doubles this week at Queen’s but his partner, compatriot Dan Evans, sustained a right knee injury on Tuesday. Evans said he was “heartbroken” aftermath and will have a scan to determine the lay-off required.