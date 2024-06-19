Queen’s LIVE: Tennis scores and update with Andy Murray in action

( Getty Images for LTA )

Andy Murray got what is likely to be his final appearance at Queen’s Club off to a win and will take on Jordan Thompson in the second round.

Murray, a former world number one, earned a hard-fought 6-3 3-6 6-3 win over Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday to progress in the tournament.

The 37-year-old has dropped out of the world’s top 100, and the win over Popyrin was only his seventh of the season as he has continued to fight against ruptured ankle ligaments in March and a back injury.

Murray has won Queen’s a record five times, but is not expected to extend his career beyond Wimbledon and the summer Olympics in Paris.

Thompson is currently ranked 43 in the world, but has been as high as 32, and the 30-year-old has won one title this year.

