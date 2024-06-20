Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper LIVE: Queen’s tennis latest scores and day 4 updates

✕ Close MURRAY QUOTE ON ALCARAZ 4X5

Carlos Alcaraz takes on the new British No 1 Jack Draper in the match of the day on Thursday at Queen’s Club.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz is looking to defend his title this week but has a tricky encounter against a man in form in Draper, who won his first tour title in Stuttgart last week.

British wild card Billy Harris is also in second round action on Centre Court, as is fifth seed Tommy Paul and Italian player Lorenzo Musetti.

Andy Murray was forced to retire from his second-round match on Wednesday, plunging his participation at his final Wimbledon into major doubt.

