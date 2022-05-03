How to watch Andy Murray’s Madrid Open match today

Andy Murray faces Denis Shapovalov in the round of 32 at the Madrid Open this afternoon.

The three-time grand slam champion pulled off an impressive victory over 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the previous round and will now face No 14 seed Shapovalov.

Murray and Shapovalov have only faced each other once before in a thrilling third-round match at Wimbledon last year.

Shapovalov triumphed in straight sets on Centre Court that day, with Murray admitting afterwards it would be hard to keep motivating himself if he feels he cannot compete against the game’s top players.

The 34-year-old is still battling, though, having made a late U-turn on his initial decision to skip the clay-court swing entirely. Here is everything you need to know:

What time will Murray vs Shapovalov start?

The match is scheduled to begin at around 5.05pm BST at Arantxa Sanchez Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime for TV and online viewers.

What are the odds?

Murray - 13/8

Shapovalov - 1/2