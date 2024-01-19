Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Andy Murray hits back at tennis commentator to defend Mirra Andreeva at Australian Open

The veteran Scot is a hero of the Russian teenager, who is through to the fourth round in Melbourne

Harry Latham-Coyle
Friday 19 January 2024 10:02
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close

Related video: Andy Murray hints at when he will retire after US Open exit

Andy Murray has leapt to the defence of Mirra Andreeva after the teenager was criticised during her third-round win at the Australian Open.

Andreeva roared back from 5-1 down in the deciding set to beat Diane Parry in a tie-break.

It continued an outstanding week for the prodigious Russian, who is through to the fourth round of a grand slam for the second time after a breakthrough performance at Wimbledon last summer.

Andy Murray leapt to the defence of Mirra Andreeva

(REUTERS)

Murray was watching on as Andreeva completed victory, and utilised social media to question the criticism of the 16-year-old’s mentality.

“Andreeva down 5-1 in third,” Murray said on X, formerly Twitter. “Commentator ‘she really needs to work on mental side of her game. She’s too hard on herself when she’s losing’ 30 minutes later 7-6 Andreeva wins.

“Maybe the reason she turned the match round is because of her mental strength. Maybe she turned the match around because she is hard on herself and demands more of herself when she’s losing/playing badly? Winner.”

Andreeva has previously described Murray as something of a hero as she forges her own career in tennis.

The rising star described the three-time grand slam champion as “beautiful” last April and admitted to being star-struck seeing Murray at tournaments.

She was delighted that the Scot, who exited the Australian Open in the first round, was watching her latest comeback.

“I didn’t really think that he would watch a match, then after he would tweet, he would comment something,” Andreeva said having set up a meeting with either Storm Hunter or Barbora Krejcikova.

“Honestly, I will try to print it out somehow. I don’t know, I will put it in a frame. I will bring it everywhere with me. I will maybe put it on the wall so I can see it every day.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in