Andy Murray backed to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s new first minister

Andy Murray has joked he is interested in swapping tennis for politics in order to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s first minister - and received an endorsement from the outgoing leader.

The race to replace the Scottish first minister is underway after Sturgeon announced she was stepping down in a shock press conference on Wednesday.

Sturgeon held the office for eight years and the race to succeed the SNP leader is believed to be wide open after her surprise decision, as two-time Wimbledon champion Murray put himself into the frame.

Murray declared his support for Scottish independence on the eve of the 2014 referendum and the 35-year-old responded to the news by tweeting: “Interesting vacancy. Was looking to get into politics when I finish playing.”

Sturgeon replied: “I know I said I wouldn’t endorse anyone as my successor, but….”

Murray has previously held a position on the ATP Tour’s player council and has been a leading voice of several issues in the sport.

Although Murray appeared to be joking about a move into politics, others took it more seriously. The former Labour MP Ian Lucas responded: “It’s harder than you think”.

Angus Robertson, Humza Yousaf, John Swinney and Kate Forbes are among the leading contenders to replace Sturgeon as SNP leader.