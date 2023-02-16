✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon: Ian Blackford 'saddened' to see 'outstanding' leader resign as First Minister

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The search for a new leader for Scotland has begun following Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation as first minister.

The SNP’s national executive committee is meeting online at 6.30pm on Thursday to discuss the timing for a leadership contest.

The party’s special conference next month to decide the way forward for a second independence referendum could now be postponed, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn suggested.

SNP president Michael Russell has also said there are “questions to be asked” about the independence plan.

Ms Sturgeon had planned to fight the next general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence but Mr Flynn said the new leader “should have the opportunity and indeed the space to set out their position, their values and their intentions going forward”.

He added: “I think it’s sensible that we do hit the pause button on that conference and allow the new leader the opportunity to set out their vision.”

Though there is no obvious candidate to succeed the outgoing first minister, potential candidates include: External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson; Finance Secretary Kate Forbes; Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.