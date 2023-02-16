Nicola Sturgeon news: Successor race begins as SNP hints at independence plan rethink
SNP president says ‘questions to be asked’ about Scotland’s independence
The search for a new leader for Scotland has begun following Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation as first minister.
The SNP’s national executive committee is meeting online at 6.30pm on Thursday to discuss the timing for a leadership contest.
The party’s special conference next month to decide the way forward for a second independence referendum could now be postponed, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn suggested.
SNP president Michael Russell has also said there are “questions to be asked” about the independence plan.
Ms Sturgeon had planned to fight the next general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence but Mr Flynn said the new leader “should have the opportunity and indeed the space to set out their position, their values and their intentions going forward”.
He added: “I think it’s sensible that we do hit the pause button on that conference and allow the new leader the opportunity to set out their vision.”
Though there is no obvious candidate to succeed the outgoing first minister, potential candidates include: External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson; Finance Secretary Kate Forbes; Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first female first minister, announced that she would be stepping down as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) on Wednesday after eight years in power.
In an often emotional address from Bute House in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon spoke candidly about her time in office, saying it was time for her to make way for fresh talent, admitting she had been something of a divisive figure in British public life and taking the opportunity to warn against the increasingly toxic nature of political debate at home and abroad.
She denied that she had felt compelled to step aside by a series of recent political setbacks, notably the failure to secure a second independence referendum and a move by Westminster to block new Holyrood gender recognition legislation, and said steering Scotland through the Covid-19 pandemic had been the greatest challenge of her career.
One question Ms Sturgeon declined to be drawn on, however, was whether or not she had been interviewed by police as part of an investigation into the SNP’s campaign finances.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
The race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and Scottish first minister will be a “contested” election, the SNP’s president has said – as the party grinds into action to hold a leadership contest.
Ms Sturgeon shocked Holyrood on Wednesday after she announced she was stepping down at a hastily arranged press conference.
Initial polling suggests there is no clear frontrunner to succeed the First Minister, who spent eight years in the job without anointing an obvious successor.
The narrow favourite to succeed the Glasgow MSP is Kate Forbes, the Scottish government’s 32-year-old finance secretary.
Ms Forbes, a fluent Gaelic speaker who represents part of the Highlands in the Scottish Parliament, enjoys a higher profile because of her role in charge of the Scottish government budget.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
Kate Forbes has been tipped as the natural successor to Nicola Sturgeon ever since she was elected to the Scottish parliament in 2016.
Now that her former boss has created a vacancy, fervour around the 32-year-old finance secretary’s possible accession to the leadership looks set only to grow.
The Highlander and fluent Gaelic speaker won many admirers in 2020 after she became the first woman to deliver the Scottish Budget following devolution, having stepped in at the last minute to replace the finance secretary at the time, Derek Mackay.
Ms Sturgeon resigned at a press conference at her official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, on Wednesday, after leading the party for more than eight years. It is “right for me, for my party and for my country”, she said in a tearful address.
Adam Forrest and Emily Atkinson report:
The race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s First Minister will be a “contested” election, the SNP’s president has said, as the party puts into motion the steps to find a new leader.
Ms Sturgeon shocked Holyrood on Wednesday after she told a hastily arranged press conference she was to quit, but she insisted she was not reacting to “short-term pressures” after a series of political setbacks.
“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country,” she said at Bute House, her official residence, on Wednesday.
The SNP, which she has led for eight years, is now in the process of selecting her successor and its national executive committee will meet soon to discuss a timetable for the leadership election.
But Michael Russell, the party’s president, said he expected that process to be “shortened” and there to be a “contested election”.
Welcome to our politics live blog where we will keep you updated on the latest as Scotland searches for a new first minister.
