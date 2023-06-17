Andy Murray wary of young guns after cruising into Nottingham final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray has inspired a generation and now finds them knowing exactly how to play him at the LTA’s Rothesay Open Nottingham.

The former world No 1 reached the final with a stylish 6-3 6-2 victory over Nuno Borges, making it nine wins in a row on grass.

The 36-year-old will face 20-year-old French whippersnapper Arthur Cazaux in the final, having seen off another young pretender in Dominic Stricker at the quarter-final stage.

“I’ve played a lot of youngsters recently and it’s always tough to play against them,” said Murray. “When I was that age coming up and playing more experienced players, you’ve watched them play on the TV and you know their games a little bit and understand a bit how to play against them.

“It’s my first time seeing these guys coming straight out of juniors and it’s tricky.

“You come here to enjoy the tennis but ultimately, you want to try and win the event. It’s brilliant that I’ve got the opportunity to do that tomorrow.

“I got to practise with Arthur a couple of weeks ago in France so hopefully, not too many surprises. He’s a top young player, so it will be a good one.”

Murray is riding high having lifted the Surbiton Trophy and victory over Borges saw him a step closer to his mission of being seeded at Wimbledon.

Murray enjoyed near-total dominance of the first set, claiming an early break and winning his first two service games to love.

Murray made it nine wins in a row on the grass (REUTERS)

Borges’ backhand came under intense pressure and his serve was broken at the second attempt in the second set.

The Portuguese gave himself a sniff by earning a break point at 3-2 down in the second set but he couldn’t capitalise, Murray saving a further two break points into the final game to wrap up victory.

“I thought the start of the match was really good,” said Murray. “The second set was quite scrappy from both ends, both of us had quite a few chances to break.

“The second wasn’t so good but the first was at a high level. I was really happy with it and didn’t give him too many opportunities.

“That can happen - you’re not going to play your best all the time. There are going to be blips during matches and during tournaments. I managed to deal with it okay and got over the line in the end.”

On the women’s side, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage will meet in a historic all-British final after a pair of rousing semi-final victories.

Both players have found the form of their lives on home soil and have been rewarded with their first-ever appearances in a WTA final.

It will be the third-ever WTA final to be contested by Brits and the first since Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco in 1977.

Katie Boulter beat Heather Watson to set up an all-British final (Getty Images for LTA)

At her home tournament, Leicester’s Boulter beat Heather Watson 6-4 7-5 in a hard-fought semi-final.

“Heather’s an incredible player,” said Boulter. “I knew it would be a brutal match again.

“It’s so nice to see us out there playing semis and I don’t doubt she’ll be in many more finals herself.”

Burrage saw off the challenge of redoubtable French player Alizé Cornet, who beat Iga Swiatek en route to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

The 24-year-old converted six of her nine break points to set up a 7-5 7-5 victory.

“I wasn’t expecting this coming into the week, I’m not going to lie,” said Burrage. “I’m very, very happy with my performance today.

“It’s going to be an amazing day tomorrow and I’m really looking forward to it. It’s been an amazing tournament for both of us and all the British women.”

