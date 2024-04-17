Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal have been included on the entry list for Roland Garros 2024.

However, Emma Raducanu, currently using a protected ranking of 103, is not guaranteed a place in the women’s draw.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, ruptured ankle ligaments during the Miami Open in March, and has not played at Roland Garros since 2020, his only tournament since he underwent hip resurfacing surgery in 2019.

Although currently sidelined with an ankle injury, Murray remains on the entry list. The 36-year-old won Olympic gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and has previously stated he would like to compete in another Games, due to take place in Paris this summer.

Nadal has won the French Open 14 times and entered the main draw under a protected ranking, but he has suggested in the past that this will be his final year before retirement.

Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, and has a career-high ranking of 10, will be fifth on the alternates list for the French Open, requiring five players to pull out before the start of the competition to be included in the main draw, or she will need to go through qualifying, or be awarded a wildcard.

However, on Saturday, she helped Great Britain earn a place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with a 3-1 win over France, beating Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry.

Since her success in the US Open, Raducanu has been plagued by a number of injuries and has not moved past the second round of a Grand Slam.

She missed the 2023 edition when she was forced to undergo surgery on both wrists and one ankle.

In the women’s singles at the 2024 French Open, eight players have elected to use their protected ranking after being unable to play due to injury or pregnancy, including Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka, who both returned after giving birth to their first child in 2023.

But last year’s finalist Karolina Muchova is ruled out with a wrist injury.