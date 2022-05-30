How to watch Andy Murray’s Surbiton Trophy match today

The three-time grand slam champion is stepping up his preparations for Wimbledon this summer

Sports Staff
Monday 30 May 2022 09:48
<p>Andy Murray will face Jurij Rodionov </p>

(PA Archive)

Andy Murray will step up his Wimbledon preparations this afternoon when he faces Jurij Rodionov in the first round of the Surbiton Trophy.

The three-time grand slam champion decided to skip the French Open in order to focus his attention on the grass-court swing and has committed to playing the ATP Challenger Tour event for the first time since 2004.

Roy Staniland, club director for Surbiton Racket & Fitness Club, said Murray’s participation had sent ticket sales and interest in the event soaring.

“We were looking forward to a level of player at the tournament but when Andy signed up everything went nuts; ticket sales and everything, so it is really great,” he said.

Murray is the No 1 seed but Rodionov should provide a test, having already won two Challenger titles this year. The Austrian is ranked No 125 in the world.

What time is Murray’s match?

Andy Murray’s match is scheduled to begin at 1.30pm on Centre Court at Surbiton Racket & Fitness Club.

How can I watch the Surbiton Trophy?

All the action from the Surbiton Trophy will be broadcast live on the BBC. Coverage begins at 11am and can be accessed via the Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Who else is playing?

Liam Broady’s match against fellow Briton Jay Clarke will follow Murray on Centre Court and 21-year-old Jack Draper will make his Surbiton debut after winning four Challenger titles already this year.

