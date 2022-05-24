Emma Raducanu reveals Andy Murray Wimbledon doubles dream

The US Open champion has revealed her admiration for the two-time Wimbledon champion

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 25 May 2022 00:01
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates victory against Linda Noskova of Czech Republic

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates victory against Linda Noskova of Czech Republic

(Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu has revealed she dreams of teaming up with Andy Murray to play doubles at Wimbledon.

The US Open champion, who is set to play in the second round of the French Open later today, has been discussing her memories of SW19.

A first-round victory on Monday over debutant Linda Noskova, 17, sets up a match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Suzanne Lenglen, with the 19-year-old Briton revealing her admiration for Murray.

“Just once in my life, I’d love to play doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon,” Raducanu told Elle UK. “I remember my first trip to Wimbledon with my coach and another player who was my age.

“We were asking everyone for their autographs – and I mean everyone! I’ve still got photographs from that day.

“To be able to actually say that I’ve played on those courts, especially Court One and hopefully Centre Court this year, is pretty special.”

Raducanu insists she still lives a “very normal” lifestyle despite her breakthrough in New York, highlighting her low-key celebrations of eating dumplings for dinner after winning at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu is back on court today at the French Open

(ELLE UK / Sebastian Kim)

The world No 12 also discussed her route into the sport, which begun by joining her father on court during his lessons at the park.

“I started because my dad was taking lessons in the park and my parents couldn’t leave me home alone,” Raducanu added. “I would ride my bicycle on the court next door, and then gradually he would throw me balls.

“I developed pretty good coordination after doing different sports like basketball and motocross, which helped my tennis in the end.”

Emma Raducanu features in next month’s copy of Elle UK

(ELLE UK / Sebastian Kim)

